Grant Cardone built a fortune of more than $600 million.

It's safe to say he knows his fair share about making money.

But recently, he's been on the war path about what he calls, "without a doubt, the WORST investment people make."

Unfortunately, it's an all too common one.

And I'll admit... I agree with him.

Even though both Cardone and I have pocketed considerable chunks of change in this sector.

I've witnessed lives ruined, marriages destroyed, financial futures and retirements torpedoed by terrible investments in this one asset.

And we may be about to see this damage take place on a large scale.

Right now, we're feeling the first tremors of what could be a massive earthquake poised to wipe out billions.

But there's an opportunity to turn this "WORST investment people make" into a windfall... if investors recognize what's about to unfold and how to prepare.

Missteps and the American Dream

It was early 2022, and I was in a race against time.

I had nearly $2 million locked up in real estate. And I was trying to lighten a portion at the best prices possible.

I knew we were near a top thanks to one of the investment cycles I devoutly follow (which I'll share in a moment). But making matters all the more pressing, the Federal Reserve had started ramping up rates.

Every basis point hike there pushed mortgage rates higher, which then weighed on the wallets of potential buyers.

It was a snowball effect of bad news.

And each day that passed potentially put tens of thousands of dollars of my profits at risk.

Just look at what's happened to median home prices over the past year...

Home ownership is a cornerstone of "The American Dream."

But it's an asset even more prone than equities to the emotional and psychological cycles that undermine investor returns.

Fear of missing out...

Greed...

These seduce millions of Americans into situations where that dream becomes a nightmare.

They buy high and try to sell higher.

They overextend themselves, either through their own greed or the greed of their lenders.

They chase prices only to find themselves underwater later.

Despite all these mistakes, for most families in this country, real estate is the largest tranche of their fortune. For the lowest-income households, it represents 75% of their total wealth, as well as 34% of those in the highest income brackets.

And yet, for an asset so vital to the economic health of Americans, few recognize its ebbs and flows... and how to tap them.

The Great Seasonal Migration

Home-buying season.

This is the great annual American migration.

It kicks off in the spring and stretches until the end of summer.

Like all the trends I cover... this isn't a fluke.

It's based on fundamentals.

No one wants to move during the winter. The weather is terrible, school is in session, and there are a ton of family holidays packed into the final months of the year.

Who wants to …

