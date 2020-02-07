These 4 Companies Are Ushering in a New Era for Cannabis Investing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is at it again.

He's chirping about reigning in cannabis legalization.

And like most other pandering statements from politicians, I'm here to tell you, they are a distraction.

Late last year, he called marijuana a gateway drug. But in a recent interview with the editorial board of The New York Times, he backpedaled. Now he's calling for more research while supporting decriminalization.

Regardless of what he says, don't put too much weight on Biden's or any other politician's comments – especially in an election year.

Sure, what gets said can move cannabis stocks in the short term. But as cannabis stocks rally or fall based on a dropped statement here or a talking point there, it's important to not get caught up in the noise.

Ultimately, cannabis legalization is proceeding, regardless of what any politician says. None are bold enough to make a strong stand against it. And anything short of all-out war is mere posturing.

"Fools rush in where angels fear to tread."

And only a fool would jump in front of the cannabis legalization train…

Looking Beyond Politics

This time, in his interview with The New York Times, Joe Biden argues that marijuana needs to be researched.

No one can possibly argue against that.

But that research is happening anyway. And there are massive opportunities to profit by investing in those companies funding the most research into the effects of THC, CBD, and the 100-plus other cannabinoids produced by the marijuana and hemp plants.

It's something I've written about before – and you'll hear it from me again.

So, rather than get caught up in politically calculated statements, I want to give you a look at four companies doing great things to advance the science of cannabis.

Pay Attention to These 4 Companies