These Four Valentine's Trades Are the Best Gift You Could Give

Ah, Valentine's Day. A day filled with chocolate hearts, romantic comedies, and dinners at your favorite special-occasion restaurants…

Or, as some see it, a corporate- and Hallmark-spun fraud of a day created with nothing but money in mind.

I tend to agree with the latter – but I don't say it with the bitterness that you typically hear behind the words.

Instead, I say it with optimism and excitement. Because there's an opportunity at hand…

This year, Valentine's Day spending is expected to be 32% higher than last year, making for the highest sales number in history.

The record-breaking number will have retailers swimming in profit. And if you know how to play it, you'll be enjoying some extra cash of your own.

Even if you've always been against tomorrow's holiday, now you have a reason to celebrate.

Capitalize on the retail rush with these four Valentine's trades…

Forget Chocolates – Celebrate This Valentine's Day with Profits

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts record spending this Valentine's Day. The average consumer will spend $196.31, up 21% over 2019. Total spending is expected to be a whopping $27.4 billion, up 32% from last year!

All of this spending spells one thing to me – profit opportunity. Let's break it down…

The NRF goes on to categorize where this $27.4 billion will be spent: $5.8 billion will be spent on jewelry, $4.3 billion will be spent on a night on the town, $2.9 billion will be spent on clothing, and $4.7 billion on the combination of flowers and candy.

*Taken from the National Retail Federation (https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/valentines-day/valentines-day-data-center)

All of the items in the chart above could be classified as discretionary. That is, your spouse or loved one could certainly live without them. (Of course, that doesn't mean these items are discretionary for you. Not buying a Valentine's Day gift could be life-threatening for some!)

There's an easy way to profit on the anticipated record discretionary Valentine's Day spending…