These Trades Jump Off the Charts in a Risk-Averse Market

Well, the markets are grinding their way through hump day with some volatility despite the CPI report delivering some good news ahead of the market open. This has some traders asking "Why?" - but we already know one of the main reasons...

This market lacks confidence and remains risk averse...

Sure, the Nasdaq 100 and a few other sectors are hitting some relative highs.

But in between the lines, we're seeing a few of the sectors that matter more from the "risk-on" perspective lag the averages, which tells you investors are just chasing gains for the moment. Beyond that, they remain ready to flee stocks and head back to the sidelines.

Of course, the sector (or area) of the market that I have been keeping one eye on at all times is the Russell 2000 Index. This is the most important group of stocks to watch when it comes to gauging where the market is headed over the next 4-to-6 weeks.

The funny thing is that most investors are unaware of what the Russell 2000 holds.

EVERYONE knows the top 10 companies in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). You know, Microsoft Corp (MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Apple Inc (AAPL), etc....

But I ask you, do you know the top 10 companies in the IWM?

That's what I thought. You're far from alone.

For the record, here they are...

Let's take a quick look at a few of the companies that are high on my radar from this list. But first, I want to give you the technical lay of the land for the Russell 2000.

Long-Term Trend: Bearish. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is currently trading in a bear market trend, as it is well below its 20-month moving average, which currently sits just below $200. From a long-term technical perspective, the IWM is targeting a move to $150, which is about 14% lower than the current price.

Intermediate-Term Trend: Bearish. IWM shares are also trading below their 50-day moving average (MA50), which is in a bearish trend as its trends lower. This suggests the index has a 67% chance of posting a daily close that is lower than the previous day. The intermediate-term target for the IWM is $165, about 5% lower than the current price.

Now, given the bearish nature of the IWM, I'm still looking for bearish trades in this corner of the market, as it is target rich with stocks breaking through key technical support levels and trends. That said, there are also a few bullish stocks in the top-ten holdings of the IWM that I want to bring your attention to.

Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Shares of SWAV are attractive from all technical aspects. The stock is trading well into a long-term bullish trend, as it is above its 20-month moving average as well as making its way to post new all-time highs. That's right, I said NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS. This is a feat in a widely mixed-to-bearish market, so the stocks that are hitt…