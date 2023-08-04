This August Will Be Especially Important for Your Portfolio

You may think August is just like every other month...

But this August is going to be especially important to traders.

You see, August 2023 is a LONG month. This year, there are 24 trading days (higher than most months) spread across these five weeks...

But according to my seasonality calendar, only FIVE of those days are historically more bullish than bearish. That's 17 days this month where the market is pitted against you.

So, what's a trader supposed to do with a month like this?

I fired up my mic and sat down with my long-time friend Chris Johnson to dig into that in our welcome back episode of our market podcast.

But this isn't your typical trader cast. We're not here to daytrade or make short-term plays. In fact, if you're an emotional investor, you're in the wrong place.

This is about getting a 40,000-foot view of the market...

Digesting the most important financial news stories...

And helping you add some more X's and fewer 0's to that scoreboard we all call our portfolios...

Today, we're kicking off with our breakdown of the Fed's latest rate hike, the "unfavorable" August seasonality I mentioned up at the top (and what you can do about it), the latest corporate earnings news, and why Janet Yellen may be losing a little sleep lately...

You can watch our full episode here. Just press "play" on the video below.





To your continued success,



Tom Gentile

America's #1 Pattern Trader

