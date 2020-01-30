This Biotech ETF Will Rise from the Ashes on Feb. 3

2019 was just coming to an end in central China when people began suffering from runny noses, sore throats, and pesky coughs…

But it was the start of winter – flu season, the peak time for the common cold. The symptoms were anything but out of the ordinary.

Now as I'm writing, less than a month later, at least 170 people have died, and the number of people infected has skyrocketed to 7,700 – that's nearly twice as many new infections in just one day. The pneumonia-like virus has spread from mainland China across the world, with cases confirmed in more than a dozen countries – five already in the United States.

Needless to say, the word "coronavirus" is now plastered across every news network.

China has responded to the deadly virus with complete lockdowns across various cities. Major companies like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Disney are shutting down operations across the country as well. But China is one of the biggest producers in the world. And as businesses feel the pain of the outbreak, fear of the virus's impact on global commerce is spreading…

The markets, which were hitting all-time highs all month long, are now seeing red. Monday, Jan. 27, was the worst day for all major indexes since Oct. 8 of last year.

But the widespread fear isn't discriminatory. It's punishing stocks with no relation to the virus' impacts as well.

Without any business in China, these companies will be the first to recover once the fear subsides. And if you get in now, you'll be seeing profits the moment recovery begins.

In fact, this stock is about to rise like a phoenix from the ashes…

How Global Fear Will Push This Biotech ETF to New Heights

Global crises like the one we're seeing right now tend to drive unpredictable volatility. In times like this, patterns are about the only thing in the market you can rely on. In order to find the companies that will recover first from the widespread coronavirus fear, you need to look for stocks that historically rise during this time of the year.

I find these patterns with the help of my powerful, patent-pending tool, the Money Calendar. It crunches through an entire decade of data to find companies that have risen during a particular time frame, and it allowed me to give my readers the opportunity to grab 23 doubles last year. Click here to learn more.

The stocks my Money Calendar found won't just help you fight a bearish correction. They'll also rise once that correction subsides.

