This Earnings Season Could Crush Your Portfolio... Unless You Do This Now

We're not in an economic recession, at least not yet, but it sure looks like we're entering an earnings recession.

The only reason stocks have held up so far despite falling EPS (earnings per share) is that a lot of traders, investors, and analysts think the Fed's going to pause their rate hiking regime, if not at the upcoming May FOMC meeting, then right after they hike one more time. And optimistic punters believe the Fed will start cutting rates in the second half of the year, so they're "frontrunning" rate cuts by buying stocks now.

But, if you've been reading my stuff for a while, you know why that mindset is crazy. The Fed will only start cutting rates if inflation magically falls to below 2% or the economy crashes into a "hard landing" recession.

That first scenario isn't likely to happen anytime soon. And the problem with the second scenario is that by the time we recognize that it's happened, it'll already be too late for markets.

And it gets worse, because when an earnings recession and an economic recession dovetail, the results have historically been catastrophic.

I hate to break it to you, but we're on the verge of seeing that right now, with an earnings recession that could help push the economy into a real recession.

If it happens, stocks will get absolutely crushed. I'm talking "run over by a train" levels of crushed.

But you know what I always say: there's a way to make money in any market, up or down. So you don't have to stand in front of that oncoming train. There's a lot you can do to bob, weave, and make a ton of money on what you know is coming.

Let me show you what to look for - it's a lot of math, but stick with it - and how to play it.

What's Been Happening with Earnings, and How We Got Here

My friend Charles Payne, host of Fox Business News' show Making Money, always says, "Earnings are the mother's milk of stock market investing." I wholeheartedly agree with him.

If you don't agree, I'll grant you that over shorter time horizons - days, weeks, sometimes months - lots of narratives and news can move individual stocks and markets, both up and down. But when the dust settles, it always comes back down to earnings.

When it comes to "the market," the most common earnings measure is what stocks in the S&P 500 are earning collectively. If you add up what every stock in the S&P 500 earns per share, in a quarter or in a year, and divide that total by 500 you get the S&P 500's quarterly or yearly EPS, earnings per share.

For a little over a decade, earnings have been in a constant swing, from recovery, to growth, and back down again.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2010, coming out of the frightening 2007-2009 financial crisis and Great Recession, S&P 500 quarterly earnings per share were …