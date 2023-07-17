This Indicator Is the Key to Timing Your Profits

The S&P 500 is at a new high for the year... as is the Nasdaq.

All three major indicators are at new highs for the year.

And while the Dow is only up about 5% year to date, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 20%... and the Nasdaq is up more than 35%, which would make it one of the index's best years in the past few decades.

But how do we know when a market or stock rally has more room to run...

And when it has run out of steam?

It's a critical question when it comes to growing your wealth.

The key to your profits is playing these changes in momentum just right.

Today, I'll tell you about a quick-and-easy momentum indicator that will give you the answer.

What Goes Up Must Come Down

How do momentum indicators work? To understand, consider the humble bottle rocket...

If you've ever fired one off (maybe some of you did just a few weeks ago), you know that they move up until they run out of fuel and then lose momentum before returning back to earth. These rockets are driven by momentum, and, once momentum slows, the rocket begins its descent.

This is also true for stocks.

Strong stocks begin a bullish run and increase upside momentum as they rise. The weakest of stocks begin a bearish run and increase downside momentum as they fall.

But nothing goes up or down forever...

At some point in the rise and fall of these high-momentum movers, the momentum slows and the stock gradually turns the other way... sometimes with as much momentum as they had getting there.

It's important to note that momentum slows before direction does. Detecting the timing of these momentum shifts before the price moves the other way can lead to big profits.

And there's a great way to detect these stocks...

I'm talking about stochastics.

The stochastics oscillator was developed in the late 1950s by George Lane and has been one of the most popular technical indicators since. It was designed to measure the momentum of an asset's price to determine trends and predict reversals.

The stochastics oscillator operates on a scale of 0 to 100, with measurements above 80 indicating that the asset is overbought and measurements below 20 indicating that the asset is oversold. (Anything that happens between 20 and 80 is considered unimportant.)

The basic idea is that stocks in an uptrend tend to close near their highs and vice versa. Stochastics detects these conditions using two lines:

%K is indicated on a scale of 0-100. Bullish trending stocks with a reading above 80 are considered to have high upside momentum. Bearish trending stocks with a reading below 20 are considered to have high downside momentum.

So, here's how you use it...

When %K crosses below %D above the 80-line, it signals upside momentum has dried up and we can expect a bearish move. This is our sell signal.

When %D crosses above %K below the 20…

