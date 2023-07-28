This is the Best In Breed for the Energy sector (Bonus Trade Enclosed)

Start the conversation
Look, it's no secret, I'm a notorious bear.
At least lately...
But, I've always told you that when the data changes - so will my opinion...
And I went over the data changes and my new stance on energy and oil earlier this week, if you missed it you can read the report right here.
In that report, I told you I was going to go over my best in the breed for the sector later this week, one of which is Baker Hughes Co (BKR).
I know, I know, what a reveal...
But there's more to the story, and assuming you're as excited for the weekend as I am, I want to make this simple.
So, I recorded a quick video to talk about the bullish case for oil, what it means for the energy services sector, and a breakdown of BKR and a few other notable stocks.
Check it out right here:
Don't worry I didn't forget to include the aforementioned trade.
After all, with a sector as explosive as energy, if there is a stock that stands out as the best in breed, how could we not trade it?
And rest assured, I know this is coming right at the close of the market today, if you don't have time to get into it or you're seeing it after the close, i've given room on the limit price so you'll be able to get into this trade first thing Monday morning.
Talk to you then.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.