This Signal Predicted the Latest Bull Market... More Than 4 MONTHS AGO

Earlier this month - June 8, to be exact - we officially entered a new bull market.

Now, I've been bullish since late last year...

But even if you missed my commentary, there was also a technical indicator telling you to get off the sidelines more than four months ago, when this rally was just kicking off.

It's one of the most commonly used indicators out there, and it can help you spot big profit opportunities right as they're getting started.

In fact, statistically speaking, most longer-term bullish trends are often preceded by this one specific signal.

There's even a sister signal that tells us when the party is about to end... and a bearish trend is going to begin.

Today, I'm going to show you exactly what it is, how it works, and why it's absolutely crucial to your trading.

Harnessing Moving Averages for Winning Trades

Today we're going to talk about moving averages, one of the most commonly used indicators for trend analysis. They're so popular that many charting sites display them by default.

Depending on the setting you choose, you can use moving averages for short-, medium- or long-term trends. There are two primary types - the simple moving average (SMA) and the exponential moving average (EMA).

A moving average is simply the price (usually the close) averaged over a number of price bars. This average is plotted on the chart and updated with each price bar, forming a line layered on top of the price chart.

For example, if you're looking at a 10-day SMA, and the last 10 closing prices are...

11, 13, 12, 14, 16, 15, 17, 19, 17, 16

...you would add up all of those numbers and then divide by 10 to get the average. In this example, the average would be 15.

Then, let's say the next day, the closing price is 17. You'd drop the oldest number in the set (11) and add in the newest (17)...

13, 12, 14, 16, 15, 17, 19, 17, 16, 17

...add them all up and divide by 10 to get the new average. This time, the average is 15.6.

If you continue to plot that value for each consecutive bar, you'll form a line - the simple moving average line.

You'll most frequently see these indicators used on daily charts. Some of the most popular moving average periods are the 50-day SMA, the 100-day SMA, and the 200-day SMA. And just like with other technical indicators, you can use these lines to identify overall trends, as well as support and resistance levels.

Here is an example of a 200-day SMA for a daily chart of SPY. Note in the chart below how the 200-day SMA served as strong resistance on two occasions.

The EMA is calculated in a similar way, but with more emphasis on the current bar; the idea is that this more closely reflects the current market value. You can see both types of moving averages plotted on the SPY char…

