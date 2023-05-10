This Stock's Reversal Gives Us an Opportunity for a Quick Profit Pop

Start the conversation
Today, I want to talk about something traders refer to as "filling the gap."
"Gaps" in a stock's chart occur when the price of the asset moves suddenly up or down, usually in response to news outside of market hours. In many cases these gaps don't last. Instead, they're "filled" when share prices move back into the range of the gap.
For instance, if XYZ stock closes at $100 on a Monday and then opens the following day (Tuesday) at $120 (an overnight gain of 20%), there's a good chance that over the next several sessions the stock will trade back down to the $110 range, which would be halfway between Monday's $100 close and Tuesday's $120 open.
This phenomenon tends to hold true regardless of which way the stock moves, up or down. In either case, shares have a tendency to fill the gap over the next several sessions.
So whenever I see a particular stock take a big jump or a big dip, it's a signal to me that there's a potential opportunity for quick profits, buying options to cover the gap that's about to be filled.
That company is Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), publishers of pretty much every board game you played as a kid. About two weeks ago, HAS reported Q1 2023 results that included revenue of $1 billion, which was down 13.9% over the same period last year. On the bottom line, earnings came in at $0.01, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.
Even though both revenue and earnings were significantly lower than the same quarter a year ago, they were still above analyst expectations. The stock jumped more than 14% in a single session on the news.
Like I said, that's far too much of a move for a leisure company, especially if the economy is heading toward a recession.
Since the April 27 gap-up, the stock hasn't been able to add to the gain and I think it's ready for a reversal to fill the gap created by the post-earnings jump.
So here's what we'll do:
I like buying-to-open HAS June 16, 2023 $62.5/$60 Put Spread for $1.25 or less. only. Plan on exiting the position for a 30% profit.
