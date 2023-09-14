Tulips Are Telling Me How To Trade the Next 300% rally in AI

Mark Twain once said that "History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme."

There are several periods in the market's history that have followed that saying to a "T".

And when that happens, there's always an opportunity to profit.

Believe it or not, the years 1634 through 1636 are singing in perfect harmony with the current trends in Artificial Intelligence or "AI". That's right, AI stocks are following a pattern that dates back almost 400 years.

That pattern will provide prepared investors with what may be the last opportunity to grab AI stocks before they make their real move.

That's right, I said real moves. We've not seen anything yet.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are up 40% this year. But there's more.

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares are trading 50% higher for the year, but there's more.

NVIDIA (NVDA) shares are up more than 200% this year. But there's more, a lot more.

There's more because of what tulip bulbs did almost 400 years ago.

Here's the chart. You may have seen it before, maybe not. But this is the pattern that all innovation-driven bubbles follow.

Tulipmania - as it is referred to as - is considered one of the most famous market bubbles.

Those with a keen eye may have even caught it hanging in the background during some of my live sessions.

The drivers of the Dutch Tulip Market Bubble are the same that drove the .COM bubble and then the 2007 housing bubble.

They're the same drivers that are now building the AI Bubble.

Investor sentiment and psychology is at the heart of the pattern. That sentiment is fed by the evolution of this technology and its adoption into the marketplace and economy.

That's the reason that this pattern hasn't changed after almost 400 years. You can't change the psychology of investors. It's coded into our "trading minds".

Here's the chart of NVIDIA following that same pattern.

So far, two of the more notable "phases" of the rally have played out. The "Awareness Phase" and the "Media Attention Phase".

The media attention phase is one of what I refer to as the "tipping points" for a stock (or market) as this is when the average investor is made aware of an innovation and the opportunity to invest in its future.

We've seen that play out perfectly over the last year. Everything from headlines in the media to tracking the count of how many times the term "AI" is mentioned in an earnings conference call (chart below).

And then there's the media mentions.

This media attention has put AI on the investing radar of the average investor, driving prices to their second of three peaks.

The next move will be lower according to history, and that's where the real opportunity will present itself.

Follow me on this, because it leads to that opportunity I'm talking about.

