Wall Street's Mixed Signals Won't Help You Profit... But This Will

The market had a little pop going into September, and now, all the market talk seems to be about how equities are once again on solid ground.

We have retired finance professor Jeremy Siegel, the "Wizard of Wharton" saying that a bright earnings outlook and no more rate hikes until at least December should both be good news for stocks.

And just yesterday, Goldman Sachs released a special note saying the chance of a U.S. recession in the next year had dropped to only 15%. Many other Wall Street firms, as well as the economists at Bank of America, seem to agree.

And yet, historically, September is the worst month for traders, with a number of stocks showing bearish seasonal patterns.

How do you determine your market outlook when you have two seemingly distinct set of facts?

I'll show you exactly how I do it...

Here's What's Going On in the "Four Corners" of the Market

Stocks, bonds, futures, and currencies - they all forecast where the market is and where it's going. That forecast becomes even clearer when you see them all together. And, if you're able to take a broad look at all of that, you can unlock the opportunities the stock market is offering each wee

That's why I'm always checking in on these asset groups - what I like to call the "Four Corners". They're my favorite tool to track (and even predict) the markets. Altogether, they give you a nice overview of what's coming, and how to prepare for it.

And here's what they're saying...

U.S. Equities:

Last week, we saw two important technical signs on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

First, we saw SPY hold above the $435 pivot low that I highlighted in my previous "Four Corners" commentary. In that article, I wrote...

"That's because there's another pivot low at $435 (circled in yellow with the green arrow pointing to it), and it's also acting as support... For now, the line in the sand for SPY is that pivot low around $435. As long as SPY trades up or even sideways from here but does not breach or take out that pivot low on a closing basis, I will continue to lean bullish in my market sentiment."

As you can see in the year-to-date chart above, SPY has continued to trade higher than that level. As long as the ETF continues to stay above $435, the path of least resistance should be to the upside.

But that's not the only bullish sign I'm seeing...

Last week, we also saw SPY cross above its 50-day moving average, which I've included in light blue on the YTD chart above.

Now, the moving average is one of the most important indicators that many - if not all - technical analysts use to identify overall trends, as well as support and resistance levels. Earlier this summer, I explained how expert analysts use these lines to spot big profit opportunities right as they're getting started. You can ch…

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report