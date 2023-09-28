What This Mystery Pattern Reveals about Trading Nvidia's Shocking Fall from Grace

Start the conversation
Dear Reader,
Sometimes the worst time to buy a stock is when its hyped up and everyone is got their eyeballs on it.
Take Nvidia for example...
During its last earnings announcement, EVERYONE was paying attention. And many people piled into the just after the report came out.
Fast forward to today, and the stock's plummeted over 15% from its all-time high a big question mark about its next move.
You might even be looking at its current price and asking yourself... is NVDA a Buy right now with the pullback? Should I wait as it may go lower from here? What do I do?
And that's what I want to talk to you about...
There are roughly five different patterns I look at as a rules-based trader when evaluating buy and sell signals on stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and even cryptos.
But of the five, there's only one that I haven't shared... until now.
Click on my video below to find out what it is - and how it can help your trading game:
!-- Start of Brightcove Player --
!-- End of Brightcove Player --
Here's Your Two-Minute Trading Video Recap
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Tom Gentile, options trading specialist for Money Map Press, is widely known as America's No. 1 Pattern Trader thanks to his nearly 30 years of experience spotting lucrative patterns in options trading. Tom has taught over 300,000 traders his option trading secrets in a variety of settings, including seminars and workshops. He's also a bestselling author of eight books and training courses.