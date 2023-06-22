What To Buy After You've Sold off All Your Commercial Real Estate Stocks

Start the conversation
I've been shouting from the heavens that people need to get out of their positions in commercial real estate (CRE), especially REITs that hold a lot of commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Those who've been listening to me have been asking me a natural question in response: "Okay, so, what do I do with all that capital now?"
One answer is to figure out where the hot trends in real estate are right now and go with them. And the sector that's on fire right now is residential real estate, especially homebuilders.
The reason for that boils down to simple supply and demand economics. The rate of growth in homes available for sale turned negative back in April, and home sales are falling like a rocket - the fastest decline, in fact, since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. And the total inventory of homes for sale is the lowest it's been in over a decade, thanks to homeowners staying put rather than selling their current home and taking on another mortgage when interest rates are so high.
So if you're looking to buy a home right now, pickings are slim, which is driving up demand for new homes. That's where the builders come in. And several of them across all business lines - single-family, detached, townhomes and condos, etc. - are having a field day as a result.
That's why I wanted to make sure you knew what the best names were right now, so you can take that capital you've recovered from getting out of commercial real estate and put it into something that's going to make some money.
For my recommendations, check out this week's Buy This, Not That video:
Of course, this isn't the only way to make money on commercial real estate's downfall. I've put together a full briefing that shows you how some of the biggest players in the business have created huge fortunes every time real estate has taken a hit - back in 2008 with subprime mortgages, then in 2020 with shopping malls and retail, and now with CRE.
But best of all, now you've got a chance to join them. Get all the details here...
The post What To Buy After You've Sold off All Your Commercial Real Estate Stocks appeared first on Total Wealth.
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.