Start the conversation
Of course, the major news as of this morning was the eruption of war in the Middle East after a devastating surprise attack from Hamas on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. The death toll has already surpassed 1,200 people, and unlike previous skirmishes in the region, this has led to a full-on declaration of war from Israel.
That means the fighting is not going to end anytime soon, and because of the complicated tangle of international relationships involved, there is, unfortunately, a chance that the rest of the world will become swept up in the conflict. U.S., French, and German citizens number among those killed in the initial attack, and political tensions with Iran and Lebanon are escalating.
Naturally, stocks have been rattled, with all major indices down this morning in a market already struggling with major headwinds from persistent inflation and continued high interest rates. And because this situation is not going to go away anytime soon, we're going to need to factor in the potential outcomes here and take appropriate steps to protect our capital and plan for the future.
This week's video should give you a good place to start on that. Check it out here:
I'll be updating you throughout the week as things develop. Be careful out there, and watch this space.
The post What to Watch This Week As Geopolitical Chaos Staggers Markets appeared first on Total Wealth.
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.