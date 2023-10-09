Of course, the major news as of this morning was the eruption of war in the Middle East after a devastating surprise attack from Hamas on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. The death toll has already surpassed 1,200 people, and unlike previous skirmishes in the region, this has led to a full-on declaration of war from Israel.

That means the fighting is not going to end anytime soon, and because of the complicated tangle of international relationships involved, there is, unfortunately, a chance that the rest of the world will become swept up in the conflict. U.S., French, and German citizens number among those killed in the initial attack, and political tensions with Iran and Lebanon are escalating.

Naturally, stocks have been rattled, with all major indices down this morning in a market already struggling with major headwinds from persistent inflation and continued high interest rates. And because this situation is not going to go away anytime soon, we're going to need to factor in the potential outcomes here and take appropriate steps to protect our capital and plan for the future.

This week's video should give you a good place to start on that. Check it out here:





I'll be updating you throughout the week as things develop. Be careful out there, and watch this space.

The post What to Watch This Week As Geopolitical Chaos Staggers Markets appeared first on Total Wealth.

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report