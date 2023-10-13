Why NVIDIA Isn't My Favorite AI Stock

Dear Reader,

CJ here...

Ask almost anyone what their favorite Alternative Intelligence stock is, and the answer will be almost unanimous. I'm talking anyone!

A Wall Street analyst, your investment advisor, golf partner, neighbor, restaurant server - you get the idea... anyone.

Their answer is not the same as mine, I guarantee that.

And historically, my approach to picking stocks like this has a great record.

So let's dive into it. Clearly everyone's favorite AI stock is NVDIA (NVDA). But I see better opportunities out there right now.

My analysis identified NVIDIA as a buy and hold in 2016, just ahead of the shares posting a 600% return. But right now, the same analysis and approach is suggesting there are other stocks worth more of a look than NVIDIA.

Here's why...

It boils down to one word - "overcrowded."

Overcrowding of a stock can bring the best investment down, hard.

It's a simple concept. If everyone owns a stock it means two things.

First, that there are fewer - if any - prospective buyers in the market to bid the stock higher.

Second (and more importantly), if everyone owns a certain stock - like NVIDIA - it means that there is an overwhelming number of potential sellers of those shares.

Put simply, the number of sellers vastly outweighs buyers. This imbalance often leads to fast and furious selloffs when something happens with the stock.

Think yelling "fire" in a crowded theater scenario.

That's Nvidia right now. The stock is sitting at some of its highest valuation while being one of the most crowded trades in the stock market.

The last time I bought NVDA shares as a long-term hold, the PE ratio sat under 20, and the percentage of analysts recommending the stock as a "buy" was under 30%.

That's what you need to be looking for to find a few future AI performers.

You need to dig into the numbers, not the headlines.

Now I told you that I would name names on Tuesday. Here are two stocks that are attractive based on the numbers...

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

This is the original AI stock. Remember when Watson beat everyone on Jeopardy? Or when Watson beat World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov?

Let's get back to IBM...

After years of work, IBM has turned into a more nimble and agile company built to deal better with changing markets.

IBM is one of the companies that will benefit from the growth in the use of AI, not the development of the chips that power it. In other words, IBM hasn't even started cashing in on the AI trend. In contrast, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has already cashed in and is likely to see their growth level off.

"Priced to perfection" isn't a problem with IBM shares as the stock trades with a current price to earnings (pe) ratio of 65, well off of its highs.

The analyst recommendations and other data relative to sentiment show that this stock is far from…

