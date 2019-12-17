Why the Aramco IPO Doesn't Impress Me… Yet

Trade on the Tadawul, the local Saudi Stock Exchange, began today for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

Following the initial trading, Saudi Arabia has touted the IPO for mega state oil company Aramco as a success.

And at a glance, this assessment appears to be on target.

The first major success is this: It happened. For the first time, the Saudis have allowed private ownership of a state-run enterprise, although admittedly less than 2% of it.

Then there is the valuation. Selling 3 billion shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) each amounts to $25.6 billion. That makes this IPO the largest IPO in history, eclipsing even the float of Alibaba back in 2014, which was valued at $21.8 billion.

It also puts an overall value on Aramco of $1.7 trillion, making it, once again, the largest ever seen and close to the $2 trillion initially projected by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman prior to the first abortive attempt at an IPO over two years ago.

In addition, global interest may well increase the number of shares available from the placement. Currently, the number of shares amounts to only about 1.5% of the company. That could increase to about 2% if an option to sell additional shares is exercised. And there is some evidence that the outside interest is growing.

However, despite all this positive success, the downside of this IPO didn't take long to emerge…

What Happened After Trading Began

Once trading began, Aramco's stock popped as expected. In the short term, we're not likely going to witness any significant changes from that, absent any other attacks on Saudi oil installations or a divergence of Saudi and Russian interests in continuing the current OPEC+ production cuts after March.

However, global interest is not going to be a huge factor, given the requirement that primary and secondary trading occur on the less liquid Tadawul until depository receipts and certificates emerge, allowing access on other international bourses.

My Saudi financial sources are expecting the certificate approach to become, at least in the early stages, the preferred approach in Europe.

While both depository receipts and depository certificates pass ownership on to individual retail investors, receipts also transfer common share voting rights. Certificates, on the other hand, retain the voting rights with a custodian, usually the bank providing access to the certificates. That allows Riyadh to forge non-transparent ways to maintain control over ostensibly public share ownership.

On the other hand, it may also be much ado about nothing, at least at this point. Absent additional secondary offerings, the state (read royal family) still controls at least 98% of Aramco.

But the transparency issue is an ongoing concern. In fact, it's the most immediate downside to the IPO.

No Company Details Since 1979… And None to Be Seen Now

Trading on the Tadawul does not provide anywhere near the information and openness of major exchanges like London, New York, Frankfurt, or even Singapore. Some are suspicious that much of the IPO share purchases were made by either wealthy Saudis supportive of the royal family, or shell holdings effectively used to funnel royal money.

High among the transparency concerns is the usage of the local stock exchange to avoid providing anything close to the Aramco reservoir and production data that would have been required from larger, more established, foreign exchanges. Therefore, billions in investment have been offered without any better grasp of the underlying Aramco condition.

In fact, detailed data has not been available since the Saudis took the company over back in 1979.

There is also a deeper reason for using the local stock exchange. It involves management of foreign equity positions acquired with proceeds from the IPO and subsequent expansion of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) into which the IPO revenues will be folded.

This aspect will have a decisive impact on expanding what an energy investment means moving forward and our ability to profit from it. Riyadh sweetened the pot significantly by promising a dividend payout of $75 billion each year through 2024.

But the overall return on investment remains dependent on the price of crude oil.

And that is perhaps the biggest concern of all.

This Could Mean a Drastic Change in Energy Investing