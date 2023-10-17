Why the Next 6 Weeks Will Determine the Next 6 Months' of Market Direction

Dear Reader,

CJ here!

I love seasonal trends. There's nothing simpler - and in most cases effective - than the seasonal trends that have been consistent in the markets for decades.

Think of them as the market's "trade winds." You can usually rely on them to guide stocks higher or lower based simply on the calendar.

Did you notice that I said "usually?" Let's get into that for a minute because it has everything to do with where the market is going over the next two months.

First, let's answer the question "why do seasonal trends work?"

It's actually a very simple answer... they work because the market believes in them. That's it. Think of seasonal trends as "self-fulfilling functions" of the market. Kind of like "if you build it, they will come."

That's what traders and investors are waiting for right now. The most powerful trade winds that the market has known over the last 30 years.

I'm talking about the October to December bullish seasonality.

We've been talking about this surge in stocks for the last month in preparation. I've expected volatility and additional selling, but the result of that pain is usually an incredibly strong fourth quarter.

How strong? Let's look at the results over the last 30 years...

Since 1993, the S&P 500 has banked an average return of 1.9%, 2.2% and 0.5% for the last three months of the year. What makes this better is that the winning percentage for each of these months is also among the best on the calendar.

The table below displays the winning percentage for the S&P 500 by month. gain, October through December posts the strongest trend of the year as all three months post win/loss percentages of 65% or better.

Given this, I think we should change "Sell in May..." to "Buy before Halloween before stocks Scream higher." It needs some work, I know, but you get the idea.

Now, historically we're in the sweet spot for buying in ahead of the fourth quarter surge. October has a bad reputation for stocks for a reason. Investors still have memories of "Black Monday" and other extremely volatile trading days.

But historically October is the "comeback kid" month that sparks optimism and heavy volume buying all the way through the end of the year.

That's the good news. Now let's talk about why I said "usually" above.

In the last 30 years only 10 of the Octobers have resulted in losses. Of those 10, only two have seen losses in the following November. Care to guess which years? I'll hold off on that detail for another minute, keep reading.

In its current state, the market can't afford to have this seasonal trend fail.

This seasonal trade wind is already facing some daunting headwinds.

The Economy The Fed's "Higher and Longer" mantra for interest rates is started to have the desired effect of slowing demand for goods and services The housing market is beginning to show signs of fatigue as homebuilders are…

