Yes, We're Heading for a Recession - Here's How to Protect Yourself

There was a time - in fact, it was just three weeks ago - when analysts and economists were debating whether we were heading for a "soft landing" or "no landing." Recession fears seemed to have melted into the background as more and more economic indicators showed an economy at full tilt.

Then the banking grey swan spread its wings and all hell broke loose, and headlines came bounding right back to doom and gloom.

So, which is it?

Well, I'm here to say it: we're heading into a recession, and not a "soft landing" kind of recession. And you need to get ready for it now.

In spite of the stock market's resilience and the chance of a melt-up, there are deep-rooted problems in America's banks that are exponentially complicated by persistent inflation.

The combination is going to keep rates elevated no matter what the "terminal" rate on fed funds is, and it will lead to another round of bank failures and a credit crunch starting in the second half of this year.

And whenever banks are struggling, the whole economy struggles along with them, sometimes for years to come. So when the next wave of problems hits, a recession will follow immediately on its heels.

But there's good news: because I'm about to tell you what's coming down the road, you'll be able to prepare, protect your capital, and even make money along the way.

Here's everything you need to know and what you need to do about it right now.

Problem #1: Unmatched Books and Depositor Demand

The first order problem facing banks is that they're not running matched books. Not that banks have ever run matched books, but the concept is you match the duration of your liabilities (deposits, or CDs, or other funding sources, including equity) with your assets. If you take in a one-year CD and you make a one-year loan against that deposit, you'd be running a matched book.

But what if you take in free deposits, say trillions of dollars' worth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and buy 10-year Treasuries or make 5- and 10-year loans? You're not matched, and if those free deposits leave, you're in big trouble.

That trouble started in 2022 when rising rates made money market funds a lot more attractive than bank deposits. Year-to-date in 2023, money market funds were seeing weekly inflows averaging $23 billion. The week ending March 17 (aka the week Silicon Valley Bank failed), $121 billion flooded into money market funds. The following week saw another $165 billion of inflows, according to Goldman Sachs.

In the digital age, depositor money can exit very quickly, as in a matter of a few clicks, so rule number one is that banks have to have enough money on hand to pay exiting depositors. Rule number two, because most of the assets on banks' balance sheets are funded with deposits, and because those liabilities become realized liabilities when they leave, they have to be replaced as financing tools…