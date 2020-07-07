Markets Live: Andrew Keene

Signup Up for Markets Live Daily updates, recaps, and opportunities sent right to your inbox Sign Up Sign Up Markets Live. You will also receive occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time, and we encourage you to read more about our By clicking "Sign Up," you will receive a free subscription to. You will also receive occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time, and we encourage you to read more about our privacy policy You're in! A confirmation e-mail is on its way.

About Andrew Keene

Andrew Keene, editor of the 1450 Club, Super Options, and Project 303 at Money Map Press, is a globally known trader and a renowned expert on all things options. He provides traders the opportunity to lock in massive profits every single day and educates his students about the same strategies that helped him boost his account to over $5 million in less than two years.

Andrew got his start on the floor of the CBOE where he accepted a clerk's job. And nine months later, he was promoted to floor trader where he went on to become one of the biggest market movers in the game.



Slowly, computers started to replace every last trader on the floor, and he faced his fair share of strikeouts. And suddenly, he found himself seeking a reset button – and he found it… at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.



But Andrew wasn't done trading. It's in his blood. So he came back with a new mindset and a new trading plan – and that trading plan was delivering more money than he ever imagined. The first year, he made $1.5 million… then $3.4 million on top of that… until finally, he amassed $5 million by his 30th birthday.



It's never been just about the money though, so Andrew began to help thousands of people transform their lives as well, helping them break out of the nine-to-five drag.

Outside of his trading and teaching, Andrew is a regular on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg, and he's a five-time published author.