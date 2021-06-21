Get Access to Our Latest Research and Recommendations with the Money Map Report

Every month since May 2020, when Shah Gilani became our Chief Investment Strategist, he releases two new top stock picks to his Money Map Report subscribers. And every week, he updates his subscribers on the best opportunities to make money.

His goal is to show folks how they can achieve financial freedom. The kind of freedom that can allow folks to live life on their own terms and to live comfortably in retirement.

Here's how he does it – and how you can join him.

How Shah Gilani's Money Map Report Works

Money Map Report was developed as a common-sense approach with just a few key strategies:

1. Never pay full price for anything. Value is at the forefront. Buying low is the easiest way to maximize your upside. To make sure you never overpay for a stock, Shah always recommends the tactics to squeeze every drop of profit out of an investment.

2. Insist on income. Few people understand that 90% of total market returns come from dividends. When your investment pays you to hold it, your wealth grows faster every single day.

3. Continually harvest your profits and limit your losses. "Buy and hold" doesn't work anymore. You need to manage your investments to keep your risk at bare-bones levels. If you do this right, it only takes a few minutes every month.

Today over 46,000 subscribers around the world rely on Money Map Report, like Tom B.:

"I made 180% in 14 days! Thank you so much, Shah!"

And Mike A.:

"I've tried quite a few newsletters, and I've made more money faster with you than with anyone else!"

What You Get with Money Map Report

Every month, Shah shows his subscribers the best profit opportunity on the planet and exactly how to invest in it.

There's nothing complicated or risky.

Just buying and selling stocks, funds, and ETFs. That's it.

Every move is designed to maximize your gains, while providing both growth and safety.

And you'll never be left wondering what to do.

You always see an "Action to Take" explaining every detail of the recommended trade. The name, the ticker, which exchange to buy it on, what price to pay, plus the risk management strategy.

Between monthly issues, Shah stays in touch with a weekly update. He takes the biggest news, events, and activity, and distills it all down to what matters most to you and your money. There are also stock highlights, tactics adjustments, and "profit alerts" when it's time to take the money and run.

FAQ About the Money Map Report

How often is this service published?

Monthly issues with two new recommendations, and weekly updates from Shah.

Do I need a certain amount of money to get started?

Any amount you are comfortable with.

What type of investments does Shah typically recommend?

Shah usually focuses on companies he deems healthy and promising, with strong medium- to long-term growth potential in both revenue and share price. They could be from any sector of the market that Shah sees opportunity in, based on his proprietary way of evaluating market money flows.

Will there be option trades?

Yes, occasionally.

