Two Market Experts With Two Different Takes On Trading Strategies

Now Streaming On:

Spotify

Meet Tom Gentile and Chris Johnson

Two market experts with two different takes on trading strategies – and 30+ years of experience to back those takes up.

Together, these two are unstoppable when it comes to the markets. Stocks can be shooting skyward or taking a deep nosedive – Tom and CJ know how to profit in any market condition. 

And that’s exactly what they’re here to teach you. In each weekly episode, you’ll hear Tom and CJ’s exclusive analysis on the market’s movement, where they’ll each show what they believe is the best way to make money off that movement.

Learn How To Compete in Today's market

Receive advice from market experts with 30+ years of experience!

Get exclusive analysis on the market's movement!

Learn how to profit in any market condition!

Stocks can be shooting skyward or taking a deep nosedive – Tom and CJ know how to profit in any market condition.

About Tom and Chris

Tom taught himself how to trade in his parents’ basement in 1986, in between working long shifts at the home improvement store. Turns out he had a knack for it. It wasn’t long before he built one of the largest financial tech companies showing people how to trade. Since then, he’s been called the impressive title of America’s #1 Pattern Trader.

Chris, otherwise known as CJ, is a quant at heart. With a specialty in applying advanced mathematics to Wall Street, you can basically call him a rocket scientist of investing. He’s been building proprietary models since 1998, and since then has worked as a license broker, quantitative analyst, director of research, and even founded his own ETF Advisory firm. 

New Episodes Streaming Every Thursday

Now Streaming On:

Spotify

