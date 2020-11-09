Two market experts with two different takes on trading strategies – and 30+ years of experience to back those takes up.

Together, these two are unstoppable when it comes to the markets. Stocks can be shooting skyward or taking a deep nosedive – Tom and CJ know how to profit in any market condition.

And that’s exactly what they’re here to teach you. In each weekly episode, you’ll hear Tom and CJ’s exclusive analysis on the market’s movement, where they’ll each show what they believe is the best way to make money off that movement.