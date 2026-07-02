Magnificent 7 Weekly Report: July 2, 2026

By The Numbers $2.2 trillion - Magnificent 7 combined market cap erased during June 2026 (Deutsche Bank)

- Magnificent 7 combined market cap erased during June 2026 (Deutsche Bank) +9.27% - META's single-day surge on July 1 alone, its best day in over five months, on the Meta Compute cloud announcement

- META's single-day surge on July 1 alone, its best day in over five months, on the Meta Compute cloud announcement +12.0% - Tesla's weekly gain from June 26 to July 1, biggest multi-day run in months, driven by NHTSA probe closure and FSD v14 Lite rollout

- Tesla's weekly gain from June 26 to July 1, biggest multi-day run in months, driven by NHTSA probe closure and FSD v14 Lite rollout +11.4% - META's total weekly gain, from $550 to $612, recovering roughly half of June's losses in a single week

- META's total weekly gain, from $550 to $612, recovering roughly half of June's losses in a single week July 2 - Tesla Q2 delivery report due today; analysts raising forecasts after improved European registrations

The Magnificent 7 just erased $2.2 trillion in June. Then, in the last four trading sessions before the 4th of July holiday, they nearly reversed half of it. That's the story this week - not the damage, but the speed of the comeback.

Two names led the charge. META announced it would rent out its AI computing infrastructure to outside customers - a move that repositions the company from AI cost center to AI revenue engine. Tesla got regulatory clearance on a lingering safety probe, FSD v14 Lite began its rollout, and Q2 delivery reports due today are being revised upward by analysts. The rest of the group followed the momentum, and by July 1, every stock in the group was green for the week.

This Week's Scorecard

Performance from Friday, June 26 close through Wednesday, July 1 close.

Stock Price This Week META $612.91 +11.4% - Meta Compute cloud announcement; +9.27% in a single session July 1 TSLA $425.30 +12.0% - NHTSA probe closed; FSD v14 Lite rolling out; Q2 deliveries expected strong GOOGL $357.89 +6.1% - Cloud momentum; recovering from June selloff AAPL $294.38 +3.7% - Apple Intelligence cycle; steady relative to volatile peers MSFT $384.28 +3.0% - Azure solid; holiday-week relief rally AMZN $242.00 +3.3% - AWS 17% YoY growth; recovering from June lows NVDA $198.09 +2.9% - Digesting June gains; AI demand narrative intact

META's Cloud Pivot Changes the Calculus

META surged 9.27% on July 1, its best single day in over five months. The catalyst was a report that Meta is planning to launch "Meta Compute," a service that would rent out its excess AI computing capacity to external customers. This is a direct move into territory currently owned by Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud.

Hold on. Let me stop here. For the past two years, META's AI spending has been treated as a cost. Every new data center, every thousand Nvidia GPUs, every Llama model expansion has been a line item the market has scrutinized and questioned. Meta Compute, if it launches, turns that cost into revenue. Instead of running infrastructure that serves only Meta's ad business, Meta could monetize idle capacity the same way Amazon monetized AWS from internal infrastructure it had already built for retail.

The stock's reaction confirmed how the market read it. META was sitting near $550 at the start of the week - well below where it traded before the June selloff. By close on July 1, it was at $612. That is not just a relief rally. That is a repricing of the business model. The AI infrastructure spending META has been criticized for is now being framed as the moat that makes a cloud business possible.

It's kinda like Amazon's origin story. AWS wasn't built as a cloud business. It was built because Amazon needed infrastructure for its retail operation and then realized it had built something other companies would pay to use. META's path to Meta Compute runs exactly the same way - build it for your own use, then rent it out. The difference is META already has the distribution to sign up enterprise customers the moment the product launches.

Tesla Gets Cleared to Run

Tesla gained 12% this week and is now back above $425. Three things drove this: the NHTSA formally closed its nearly three-year investigation into a power-steering fault affecting older Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla had already addressed it via a software update, and the investigation closure removed an overhang that had been on the stock for months. Second, FSD v14 Lite began rolling out, reinforcing the autonomous driving story that is core to Tesla's long-term bull case. Third, analysts raised Q2 delivery estimates after improved European registration data came through, and the delivery report is due today.

You do not have to trust me. Trust the chart. Tesla went from $379 last Friday to $425 by Wednesday. That is a 12% move without a single major fundamental surprise. What drove it was the removal of negatives - the probe closure, the FSD narrative reinforcement, the delivery expectation revision. The stock had been pricing in a lot of bad news. With that news resolving, investors came back fast.

"META just turned its AI cost center into a potential revenue engine. Tesla cleared three regulatory and product hurdles in four days. The June selloff looked like the end. It was a reset."

What the Holiday Week Setup Means for Q2 Earnings

The Mag 7 Q2 earnings season begins in mid-July. Microsoft reports around July 22. Alphabet and Tesla report in late July. Amazon and Meta follow shortly after. Every one of these companies is going to face the same question: did the AI infrastructure spending this group committed to in 2025 and 2026 start generating returns? Meta Compute is the first indication that the answer might be yes.

The pattern to watch: Any company in this group that can show AI infrastructure translating into new revenue lines - not just lower costs or better margins, but actual new revenue - gets a re-rating. META showed a preview of that this week. If Alphabet's cloud business accelerates and Microsoft shows Azure AI workloads growing at 40%+, the sector trades higher into earnings. If those reports disappoint, the June selloff resumes.

NVIDIA closed at $198 on Wednesday, down slightly on the week but holding its ground well. The chip demand story that drives Nvidia's business feeds directly into the AI infrastructure build that every other member of this group is executing. Nvidia's Q2 results, expected in late August, will be the final verdict on whether the 2026 AI capex cycle is real or overhyped. Until then, the stock has strong technical support and an unchanged fundamental story.

P.S. The Magnificent 7 lost $2.2 trillion in June and gained back roughly half of it in four days heading into the 4th of July. That's not a recovery. That's the market telling you the underlying businesses are still intact and the selloff was about positioning, not fundamentals. The earnings season starting in two weeks will determine whether that read is correct.

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