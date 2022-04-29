The Lazy Investor's Guide to Earning Passive Income with High-Growth Dividend Stocks (4 Top Picks Included)

Some traders genuinely enjoy watching and trading their stocks every day as a hobby, but if you're more into fishing, golfing, or just lazing about the house with your family, you're not alone - and you can still make potentially massive returns without even lifting a finger.



The secret is in dividend investing.



Dividend stocks actually pay you for holding the stock - and that's in addition to the money you make as the share price grows. The earnings a company makes either go back into the company itself (in the form of paying off debts, expanding operations, etc.) or can be paid out directly to shareholders via a dividend. Because you're paid based on how much stock you own, stocks with high dividends are a great way to make consistent passive income on your investments.



This way, you can spend less time watching the markets like a hawk and more time doing what you love - traveling, sailing, whatever floats your boat - and you'll still be earning steady income the whole time.



The trick, of course, is knowing which dividend stocks to invest in to get the most out of your money. That's why Money Morning has consulted our top experts to create this guide on how to find the best dividend stocks - including a few stellar picks to start your portfolio.



