This Market Is Key to Tapping Into Huge Cannabis Profit Potential

When it comes to legalizing cannabis, really moving the needle toward full federal legalization comes down to one thing.

Yes, it's true that seeing more conservative states legalize cannabis would help. Bringing more states into the legal fold cuts down on black market sales and brings that money to companies operating within the law.

In 2020, we have 19 states that could potentially pass some form of cannabis legalization. The economic impact of that would be staggering.

But you have to crawl before you walk, and everything starts with medical cannabis.

According to Pew Research Center, nine in 10 adults in the United States are in favor of legalizing medical cannabis.

It's no wonder support for medical cannabis is sky-high. Countless researchers have demonstrated the health and wellness benefits of cannabis for everything from cancer to migraines.

Additionally, medical cannabis plays a huge role in the fight against the opioid epidemic, replacing those harsh chemical drugs with a much healthier, safer alternative.

The benefits speak to people across party lines. Broken down by political affiliation, Republican support for medical cannabis clocks in at 87%, while Democratic support is all the way at 96%.

Should all this support translate to actual reform, a lot of profit potential will be put into play.

Let's break it down…