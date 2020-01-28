LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
The 50 Biggest Marijuana Stocks on the Market Today – and One to Buy

By , Associate Editor, Money Morning@KyleAndersonMM

If you think it's too late to be investing in marijuana stocks, think again.

According to the National Institute for Cannabis Investors, legal marijuana was a $10.8 billion market in 2018. But by 2029, it's estimated the market could hit a whopping $2.6 trillion in annual sales.

That's growth of 23,974%. For the entire industry.

But how do you choose the right marijuana stocks to buy? There are hundreds of companies, many with tiny valuations, all trying to vie for your investment dollars.

Many are legitimate businesses, trying to break into one of the fastest-growing industries the world has ever seen. However, many others are just trying to take advantage of unwitting investors. These companies often have very small market caps and trade on "over the counter" exchanges or on the Pink Sheets.

One of the safest ways to invest in burgeoning industries like marijuana is to find the biggest, most stable companies in the sector.

Below, you'll find a list of the 50 biggest companies currently operating in the marijuana space, according to the National Institute for Cannabis Investors. Note, not all of these are traditional "marijuana stocks." Some are large biotech or pharmaceutical companies entering the sector.

And after the list, I'll show you one of the best marijuana stocks to buy for 2020.

Here are the 50 largest marijuana stocks on the market today…

Company Ticker Price Market Cap
Johnson & Johnson JNJ $149.40 $415.43B
Abbott Laboratories ABT $89.79 $161.41B
Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD $76.10 $153.66B
AbbVie Inc. ABBV $83.75 $123.82B
Altria Group Inc. MO $49.74 $93.66B
Shopify Inc. SHOP $461.47 $54.98B
Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA $52.77 $47.10B
Constellation Brands STZ $193.33 $36.63B
Imperial Brands PLC IMBBY $25.18 $24.05B
Molson Coors Brewing Co. TAP $56.32 $12.19B
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC $23.20 $8.35B
The Scotts-Miracle Gro Co. SMG $109.32 $6.20B
The Brink's Company BCO $89.54 $4.67B
GW Pharmaceuticals Plc. Sponsored ADR GWPH $113.87 $4.49B
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURA $8.78 $3.36B
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. ARNA $43.59 $2.56B
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB $1.92 $2.28B
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF $9.73 $2.01B
Tilray Inc. TLRY $19.01 $2.01B
Cronos Group Inc. CRON $7.43 $1.61B
Compass Diversified Holdings CODI $24.06 $1.44B
Aphria Inc. APHA $4.90 $1.25B
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF $10.92 $1.20B
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. IIPR $90.25 $1.07B
Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF $3.76 $919.83M
Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF $6.19 $917.46M
Harvest Health and Recreation HRVSF $2.82 $884.09M
Aleafia ALEF $2.26 $838.51M
Cara Therapeutics Inc. CARA $16.06 $783.82M
Acreage Holdings ACRG $6.01 $742.29M
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI $3.60 $595.53M
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. CWEB $10.42 $584.89M
Cowen Inc. COWN $16.12 $582.32M
Auxly Cannabis Group XLY $0.67 $530.50M
TerrAscend Corp. TER $3.00 $465.22M
Origin House OH $5.33 $463.01M
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. CRBP $6.58 $453.73M
iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. IAN $1.94 $452.16M
Hexo Corp. HEXO $1.29 $396.89M
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. SSPK $10.14 $380.25M
Village Farms International Inc. VFF $7.44 $372.93M
The Valens Co. VLNCF $2.70 $368.55M
MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN $0.54 $362.90M
Greenlane Holdings Inc. GNLN $2.69 $360.96M
Emblem Corp. EMC $1.88 $357.24M
MediPharm Labs Corp. MEDIF $2.47 $352.41M
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. CNNX $1.25 $343.47M
Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH $2.14 $338.23M
Newstrike Brands Ltd. NWKRF $0.42 $299.92M
Amyris Inc. AMRS $2.75 $290.13M

This list provides an extremely wide range of companies. The top stock on the list is valued over $415 billion, while the smallest checks in under $300 million.

And when it comes to finding the best one to invest in, we have you covered.

This is the best marijuana stock to buy today…

The Best Marijuana Stock to Buy in 2020 for Safe and Reliable Returns

