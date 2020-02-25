Get In Now to Win the Billion-Dollar Branding Race in Cannabis

For years, cannabis was associated with back-alley deals after dusk. Now it's becoming as commonplace as walking into a convenience store to buy beer.

That's why, as cannabis starts its next phase, branding is going to be incredibly important.

It's going to separate the winners from the wannabes. The cannabis firms that get branding right stand to make early investors a lot of money.

Take Starbucks – the company is an incredible branding machine.

Starbucks has managed to make its name synonymous with coffee. Customers know what to expect when they walk into one of its 30,000 locations around the world. They know what they order is going to taste the same whether the store is in a suburban strip mall or in the lobby of a luxury city hotel. Because the Seattle coffee giant has earned customers' trust through branding.

Incredible branding is also why the company is now worth $92 billion.

For cannabis companies to be known throughout the world, it's critical for them to follow a similar branding model. They need to offer quality and consistency throughout their products and services.

Smart cannabis executives know this and are working on it as we speak.

While there hasn't been enough time for cannabis companies to build brands that have global or even regional recognition yet, it's coming. But there won't just be a "Starbucks of cannabis" – it goes much deeper than that.

There will be companies battling it out to become the "Coca-Cola" of CBD-infused drinks, the "Apple" of must-own cannabis devices, and the "Uber" of marijuana delivery services.

It's these winning cannabis brands that are going to deliver huge windfalls for investors. So here are the upcoming cannabis "brands" we have our eye on now…