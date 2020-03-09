The Coronavirus Penny Stock to Buy as Fear Drives the Market

There aren't many sectors you could predict will go up on coronavirus fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to fall despite the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates by 50 basis points. Travel is down, and oil has plummeted to a four-year low of $27 per barrel.

Investors who aren't fleeing to gold and other safe havens might choose stocks in companies developing coronavirus vaccines. Or maybe you found a company that makes respirators and surgical face masks.

But those aren't your only options in a coronavirus outbreak.

In fact, there's a trend right now that will almost certainly outlive the coronavirus. This trend is even being used to combat the virus itself. It's not healthcare, but healthcare is benefiting from it greatly…

We're talking about artificial intelligence (AI).

First, this isn't science fiction. AI is simply a way for computers to analyze massive amounts of data and find patterns that would take years for humans to find on their own.

AI is an industry set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.2% between now and 2025. That's huge – the average S&P 500 CAGR is just over 7%.

And one artificial intelligence stock in particular is our top coronavirus stock to buy while volatility runs high.

We'll share that stock with you in a moment. But first, here's how AI is helping contain the disease.

How AI Is Fighting the Coronavirus

Right now, large institutions like Johns Hopkins and Harvard Medical School are using artificial intelligence to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

Both organizations are mining data from all sorts of places to determine how the disease is spreading.

Harvard has been extracting information from social media, news, and public health records to observe how the virus is spreading outside of China. They're looking for mentions of specific symptoms in different geographic areas.

This involves "natural language processing," which is the AI's ability to distinguish not only specific keywords, but the context of those words. For example, it can decipher whether people are complaining about actual symptoms or simply referring to the news they hear.

At Johns Hopkins, researchers used AI to bring data together into a visualization mapping the spread of the virus around the globe.

Some private companies have even made strides ahead of world governments to track the disease. BlueDot, a Canadian AI firm, was even days ahead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at predicting the coronavirus outbreak by tracking animal disease and airline data.

While private industry typically innovates at a faster pace than public organizations like the CDC and WHO, this could be the year we see government bodies start to build AI into their networks.

The top AI stock today is proving this by forming partnerships with governments around the world.

It hasn't been immune from the recent slump, but its essential business means it could lead the recovery during the bounce-back.

And it has the potential to return 176% gains over the next year…

