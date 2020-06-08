Top Penny Stock to Buy Today Could Soar 390% as the Economy Reopens

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped more than 200 points this morning. It continues to surge on reopening of the U.S. economy.

This could be a 390% upside for our top penny stock to buy today.

When the pandemic first began, the Dow lost nearly 60% of its value. People were skeptical about a recovery. Each week it gained, even the smartest minds in finance were calling it a "dead cat bounce."

But look at the index today. The Dow Jones is on its way to a perfect V-shaped recovery. It doesn't look like this will change anytime soon.

Businesses have been opening across the country. Demand for travel has increased, boosting airline stocks like Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) up to 50% in the last month.

Our top penny stock today benefits greatly from travel demand. It also has the potential to catch a lot of momentum from the broader market.

Here's why this could be the best penny stock to buy now.

Why This Penny Stock Will Soar

Penny stocks trade for $5 or less, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because the share price is so low, they gain big percentages on broad market moves.

For example, we saw Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) add more than 115% since March. It was down to $1.47 on the coronavirus crash, and now it's up to $3.17. Compare that to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). It's still had a nice gain of 47% since the crash, from $224 to $330.

Unstoppable: Our new Premium Stock Pick kept climbing while the rest of the market tanked. And as a leader in a new billion-dollar market, the gains are just getting started. Don't miss out – get this pick for free here…

You are far more likely to double your money with a penny stock. Especially when the markets are going up.

Today, not only is the market going up, but our top penny stock has a little extra fuel.

The oil industry suffered a crash, too, when the coronavirus hit. That was tied to the struggle in the airline industry and an overall decrease in travel.

Now, however, we're reopening. And it's just in time for driving and vacation season.

That's going to give one of our best penny stocks today a 390% bump…

The Top Penny Stock to Buy Today

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: PACD) is a deep-water oil drilling company based in Luxembourg. It's been gaining ground as oil prices bounce back from the crisis.

The stock is up about 36% since mid-March. But it's about to go much higher.

When air and cruise lines started to crash, demand for oil suffered too. OPEC was slow to act on stabilizing the price, so it went from above $60 to negative between January and April 2020.

Now that the market seems to be bouncing back, and the economy reopening, oil prices are above $30. With the summer approaching, they have farther to go.

This company has taken in an average of $314 million revenue over the last five years. The company is sitting $280 million in cash. This could add resilience to the company's top line if another unexpected crash comes.

But with what we're seeing right now, this stock should go nowhere but up over the next few months. Some analysts say this stock could hit $5 over the next year.

Right now, shares are just $1.01. So the target represents 390% profit for today's investor.

Action to Take: Oil stocks are climbing back as we approach summer. You should look into buying shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: : Oil stocks are climbing back as we approach summer. You should look into buying shares of(NYSE: PACD ). Shares are available for a little over $1. But analysts say it could hit $5 within a year, which would be 390% profit.

Six-Figure Payday Opportunity Opens After the FCC Launches $10 Billion Initiative

Working from home, telemedicine, and even online grocery shopping are trends that've been here for years without causing any problems… until February.

The 88 most populous cities across the United States are now seeing their Internet speeds tumble by 44% (and this could just be the start).

That's why the FCC had to step in – and its $10 billion initiative could translate to a huge payout because of it.

Click here to check out our research.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.