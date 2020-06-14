Hello Money Morning readers – let me first introduce myself, as you'll hear from me more in coming weeks as I show you how to profit in the startup investing world. I'm David Weisburd, a serial entrepreneur, Co-Head of venture capital at 10X Capital, and the newest member of the Angels & Entrepreneurs advisory board.

I've been an angel investor for 12 years, a venture capitalist for five, and I have reviewed more than 2,000 startups throughout my career. (For the record, I've only invested in less than 2.5%, giving me a rejection rate twice as high as Harvard's….)

Through all those years and all of those deals, I've learned a multitude of lessons – many of which we'll be talking about in the next few days and weeks.

But today, I want to cover the single most important lesson – the one that I would go back in time and tell my 22-year-old self when I first started investing.

In fact, if I had known this piece of information back in 2008, I would have avoided many restless nights and missed opportunities.

By sharing it here with you today, my goal is to make sure that you do not miss any opportunities, either. And not missing out on a single great opportunity is the key to finding the next Facebook or Google.

Let's get started…