How to Pick the Next Billion-Dollar Company

One of the most common questions I'm asked is what the hottest new startup sector is. Is it crypto? Is it cannabis? How about VR (virtual reality) or AR (augmented reality)?

Many investors have very strong opinions on these spaces and stake their entire careers on the belief that they know the right answer. These types of investors are called thematic investors – and some of the top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley fall into this group.

Here's the thing about being a thematic investor: There's a small chance you will be very rich and close to a 100% chance you will lose all your capital.

I do not teach thematic investing for two main reasons:

It's incredibly risky, and in a way that doesn't provide better returns. To be a successful thematic investor, you need to have significant experience within the theme you choose (traditionally 10-plus years in one space).

The strategy I prefer is an investment style called generalist investing. Here's what I mean by that – and why it's so profitable…