Make Walgreens' Newest Growth Plan Your Next Profit Play

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has been hit hard by the pandemic. While the company saw a massive boost at the beginning of the lockdown, as customers stockpiled for the unknown future, sales have been steadily declining.

If the trend continues, it could completely wipe out the gains from the boosts earlier this year.

So, the company began looking at options to help support the business – and it seems like it has finally settled on the next step – doctors' offices.

In an official announcement on Wednesday, the company revealed that it would be pairing with primary-care provider VillageMD to open 500 to 700 clinics in Walgreens stores across the country over the next five years.

And that's profitable news for you…

Where's the Money?

Walgreens will be shelling out a cool $1 billion in equity and debt to VillageMD over the next three years in exchange for a 30% stake in this startup.

Walgreens and CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) have been in a race to become the "one-stop shop" for treatment centers – specifically for patients with hard-to-manage chronic conditions.

On top of their battle with CVS, a new competitor stepped into the ring a few years ago – Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). This e-commerce space has drawn shoppers away from physical stores, making the battle even tougher.

But with Walgreens' latest move, it looks to have moved into first place. And it's giving us the green light on a potential profit opportunity.

I zoned in on the perfect setup to play this recent announcement by WBA using my proprietary trading system, S.C.A.N. And when I saw this signal come up on S.C.A.N., I knew it would be an excellent opportunity for my Profit Pregame readers.

And we're going to use a trading strategy that will not only help us get in on this lucrative opportunity for cheaper, but will also help us control our risk, as well.

It's called a call spread. A call spread involves buying one call option and selling another. This will help you cut your cost so you get in on this trade for the perfect price.

Now, I like the WBA Sept. 18, 2020 $50 and $52.50 calls. Especially if you can get this call spread for under $0.50.

If you agree and see the profit potential as I do, all you have to do is tell your broker that you'd like to buy to open the WBA Sept. 18, 2020 $50 call and sell to open the WBA Sept. 18, 2020 $52.50 call, creating a vertical debit spread. Try to get in this trade for less than $0.50 – and just like that, you've got skin in the game.

