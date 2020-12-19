The Easiest Way to Profit as More Businesses Commit to “Work from Home”

Pandemic or not, remote work is here to stay. And there are several factors pointing to why more and more businesses will be adopting the trend.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), an American freelancing platform that helps connect individuals with businesses that require their services, recently decided to dig into the professional world's future by conducting a survey dubbed "Future of Workforce Pulse Report."

Upwork surveyed small business owners, HR managers, and CEOs across the country, all in different industries. The survey revealed that by 2025, 36.2 million Americans would be working remotely. That's an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Even in a post-COVID environment, this is the new normal in the professional world. Employees are happy with the shift, citing that remote work gets easier as their workplace adapts more and more to the new model.

This is good news for businesses; happy employees are typically more productive. And it's really good news for investors.

This shift to a remote work environment is more significant than you think. It could impact your portfolio in a big way when you use this easy play to cash in…

"WFH" Is the New (Profitable) Normal

One thing's for sure – more businesses are serious about making "work from home" a long-term commitment.

The survey revealed that only 5% of the respondents said remote work was becoming more difficult, which makes sense, given the learning curve many businesses have had to face. This tells me that companies and employees alike are putting time and effort into the transition, making it easier and more acceptable.

On top of that, 41.8% of the American workforce remains fully remote nine months into the pandemic. And 68% of hiring managers say remote work is going more smoothly now than when their company first made the shift at the start of the pandemic.

These positive numbers bode well for the future of the "WFH" trend and speak to its overall success.

I'm glad to hear it's going so well – because the profit opportunities that this new structure offers are unmatched.

Here's what I mean…

I believe this decision will have many positive effects, including less overhead cost for businesses and more satisfied employees, leading to more productivity. So, it's really a win-win for everyone involved.

And I'm sure it's no surprise when I say that stay-at-home stocks have been on fire over the last year. From cloud services to communication apps, investors, much like businesses, have adjusted their trading strategy to adapt to the times. And while there are plenty of big names out there, my favorite stay-at-home stock happens to be Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

Zoom has exploded over the last year, but then took a hit in October when the news that we were close to a vaccine caused popular work-from-home stocks to tumble. But I believe it'll continue to grow and expand as it's the best video platform out there, especially for the workforce.

An easy way to get quick gains on Zoom and protect yourself to the downside is to sell puts. Selling puts lets you make money if the stock is flat, up, or down.

I like the ZM March 19 2021, $380 puts. They show an excellent possibility for profit – especially if you can get them for $38.50 or less.

By adding this put to your lineup, I believe you're setting yourself up for a big win – cashing in on the professional world's shift in a simple and easy way.

