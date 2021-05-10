Why the Holochain Price Is Going Up

The Holochain coin (HOT) is down more than 50% in the last month. Crypto traders want to know if they've hit bottom yet.

The answer may have something to do with the coin itself. Our Holochain price prediction has HOT going up in the future. It's just a matter of when.

You see, there are two reasons you would buy a cryptocurrency:

It's useful and could stay useful for a long time. Lots of people are piling into the coin and could pump the price shortly.

We just saw No. 2 happen with Holochain. But we're more interested in the first one. For the best value over time, you want your cryptocurrency to be more than a popular brand. And Holo could very well be more than that.

Here is our take on the future Holochain price and when to buy.

Holochain Price Prediction

Holo was trading for around a $0.0005 in early 2020 but saw a jump to $0.0316 in April 2021. That's mere pennies on the dollar, but it's a huge leap for anyone who was holding HOT earlier on, about a 6,220% gain.

That would have turned a $1,000 investment into $62,200.

It sounds really exciting, but the drawback here is that cryptocurrency market is very unpredictable. You never know where the market will point its crosshairs next. Any novelty coin could be the next hot item, regardless of what it does. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a great example of this.

But a coin's usefulness may reveal something about its growth potential in the future.

We shouldn't ignore coins like HOT. Because when the hype for those "meme coins" fades, that is where the money will go.

The question of a crypto's value, as with stocks, comes down to which can prove their real value over time. And Holo could do that. It may just take some time to get there.

We'll share when to buy Holo below. First let's learn a little about the coin…

What Is Holo?

Holo transactions take place on a Holochain, which steps beyond the blockchain. Rather than using the entire network, Holochain dApps (distributed applications) run by individual peers. Each peer broadcasts changes to its data to other peers using the same dApp. The other peers either verify or reject that data.

The advantage of this technology is that it scales extremely well. The more peers that join the network, the more efficient it becomes, as the workload is distributed over more peers.

This means that unlike most blockchain-based cryptos, Holochain doesn't need miners. As a result, it uses less energy and scales easily. The Holochain developers claim their technology is "thousands of times more efficient than blockchain."

The Holo token is actually an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that is serving as a digital IOU for the HoloFuel token that will power the Holo hosting network that will serve dApps to browsers.

When the Holochain network is ready to go live, owners of the Holo token will have six months to swap them for HoloFuel on a one-to-one basis.

So buying Holo tokens now is a bit like being an angel investor. The real payoff will be when the network goes live. Testing is expected to start later this year.

Basically, Holochain has more flexibililty than other cryptos, giving its developers far more control than they can get when building on other networks.

These unique features are what could make Holochain stand out from other cryptocurrencies in the long run. That said, how long?

Here's when you should consider buying Holo coin.

When Should You Buy Holo?

Most people are deep in the dark about the ins and outs of cryptocurrency today. When you talk about a crypto's "usefulness," you get blank stares.

Right now, people are investing for the novelty. So you have to keep your eyes peeled for voices that understand the more technical aspects of this world rather than someone only paying attention to the viral nature of these things.

Even if Holo turns out to be useful, many of its investors could likely be "hype" driven, not savvy to its real potential in an all-digital financial world.

Since the network isn't yet live, you will probably see Holo dip further over the next few months. You could see it drop under $0.01 from its current $0.0138, at which point it would be a sure buy.

In short, because it stands out as useful and unique, it's probably a good investment. Just don't dive in right away. Observe it over these next few months to see if it drops some more.

To buy Holo, you need to first own Bitcoin or Ethereum. These are available on most crypto exchanges, like Coinbase.

You can then convert your BTC to Holo through other crypto exchanges. For example, you can trade your BTC for Holo over the WazirX app.

And remember, only invest money in cryptocurrencies that you can afford to lose. This asset class will be very high-risk for a long time.

