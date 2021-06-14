Dogecoin soared from $0.05 to near $0.70 between April 1 and May 6. This was a 1,300% return for DOGE holders. The dog-themed cryptocurrency has since consolidated above $0.30. So, they would still have a profit today.

Webull made Dogecoin available for trading on its platform amid the hype in April 2021. Before, investors were limited to Robinhood and Kraken.

Now, if you're wondering how to buy Dogecoin on Webull, we'll help you out. But you should be aware of some things first…

A Warning About Dogecoin

If you're interested in cryptocurrency – especially in Dogecoin, be sure you know the risks before going in. The crypto world has been volatile from the beginning. And some cryptocurrencies are more volatile than others. On the other hand, some make a better "buy" case than others.

Altogether, we are still a long way from crypto's mainstream adoption. But we know that a coin's future value will involve a combination of its usefulness and how many fans it can garner at once.

With Dogecoin, you're looking at a coin that is mostly novelty. It was created as a joke under the banner of a viral Internet "meme" figure, the Shiba Inu dog. That said, it has plenty of fans.

As of June 14, Dogecoin has a market cap around $42 billion, just shy of the top five cryptos by market cap.

The coin has a simple design that, in the most bullish case, serves it well. Because it uses such little power compared to Bitcoin and others, its proponents say it could be the new "cash" in a world where Bitcoin is digital gold.

True, it takes Dogecoin under one minute to perform a transaction, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. But again, that's the most bullish case for the coin.

Really, you can say the same about many other cryptos. In fact, someone could easily create a new one at any moment, and the brand could be entertaining enough to kill DOGE.

Many Dogecoin investors know these risks and choose to invest anyway. They are investing as much money as they can afford to lose.

If you are like them, or you just want to put a little into DOGE in an effort to stay with the times, we'll show you how to buy Dogecoin on Webull now.

Introducing Webull Crypto

Webull is a commission-free trading platform similar to Robinhood. It enables most anyone with a smartphone to start trading stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies.

Webull Crypto is Webull's crypto trading product that gives you access to buy and sell crypto. Just like you would get approved for trading options, it will prompt you to do the same on the Webull platform.

The Webull crypto exchange is open 23 hours a day, seven days a week. As with stocks, users get access to custom charts and indicators. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are also available for trading on the platform.

Since the retail trading boom of late, Webull has risen to the top among commission-free trading apps. A unique community experience and plenty of customizable options even give it a leg up against Robinhood in some ways.

The addition of DOGE helps boost Webull's position in that battle. Moreover, the coin went live on "DOGE Day," April 20, when Dogecoin advocates set off on a marketing campaign to pump the price.

The coin has since made a Dogecoin millionaire or two, and whether or not they will stay millionaires by holding or if they'll lose it all is anyone's guess. Likewise, if you want to test Dogecoin at the current levels, here's how you can buy the crypto on Webull.

Steps to Buy Dogecoin on Webull

Download Webull app – Start by opening the Webull app. If you don't have it, you can download it from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.

Open a Webull account – Once you have the app, you need to fill in some bank and other personal information to register for an account. This is not too different from how you started a Robinhood account, if you already have one of those. Fund the Webull account – With the bank information you entered, you can now transfer whatever amount of money you want to use in your Webull trading. Don't buy too much Dogecoin – Remember, cryptocurrency rises and falls quickly. You could lose your entire investment in a matter of minutes. So, decide how much you are willing to lose, then decide what price you feel comfortable buying at. Buy your Dogecoin – You've set a price, and you know just how much Dogecoin you want. It's finally time to search DOGE on the Webull app, press the "buy" button, and follow the prompts. Your Dogecoin will appear in your account shortly after that.

