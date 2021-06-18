The 6 Best Summer Stocks to Buy Now

School is out. The pool is open. And the best summer stocks to buy now are getting ready to soar.

Certain stocks tend to follow seasonal trends. But today, we even have the added catalyst of pandemic recovery. Masks are coming off, and people are finally getting out again.

For some that means going out to eat or attending concerts; for others that means hopping on flights and traveling.

For everyone, it’s a release of pent–up energy we’ve bottled up for the last year. The industry calls this “pent-up demand.”

This summer, good news in our social lives is even better news for our investments. Cash will pour into the companies at the center of the summer recovery.

In fact, there are so many directions you can invest your money right now that it might be hard to distinguish what’s real opportunity and what’s hype.

Thankfully, Money Morning Quantitative Specialist Chris Johnson has done the hard work for you by curating a list of his favorite summer stocks that you’ll want to be a part of before it’s too late.

Southwest Airlines Stock Is Ready to Fly

The travel bug is spreading after a year of hopeful passengers canceling flights and daydreaming about places they could be while locked inside.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is a huge beneficiary of the fact that domestic travel is opening up. But international flights are still extremely limited. The airline offers flights to 103 destinations in the United States alone and dominates the domestic flight market accounting for 20% of all passengers flown.

The airline is in the process of adding even more flights now that domestic travel has increased significantly in the last few months. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration reported that 1.9 million Americans traveled through U.S. airports on June 6, a huge jump from the 992,000 traveling on March 6.

Company officials expect the newly added flights this month to be slightly less than June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. But it already has plans to expand and update its fleet after signing a deal to purchase 100 new Boeing 737 Max planes.

Chris has LUV as a buy at $60 with a price target of $75 by end of year.

