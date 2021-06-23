The Doximity IPO Is a Rare Day-One Buy

The rise of cloud-based medicine makes the Doximity IPO one of the hottest of 2021.

Doximity stock will go public this week at $4 billion valuation. Whether or not you’ve heard of the company, it meets a highly relevant need in its field today.

Think about how necessary it was for medical workers during the pandemic to stay connected while hospitals were being overrun.

Even on a regular day, success in medicine requires seamless logistics. And that starts with better, faster communication among medical professionals.

Doximity helps make that happen. And it results in patients getting the treatment they need, faster.

The company will offer 23,300,000 shares at a price range of $20 to $23. It’s only a short time before shares of “DOCS” hits the New York Stock Exchange.

Here’s how you should play the Doximity IPO.

What Is Doximity ?

Doximity provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) that is essentially a social media platform for healthcare providers. It was founded in 2011 and is used by 80% physicians and 90% medical students in the United States.

In total, the company serves about 1.8 million members. An account is free to all verified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. A paid “Pro” subscription is also offered to unlock more features.

Doximity is known as “LinkedIn for doctors,” intended to streamline communication between medical professionals. But given its niche, this is also much more than social media.