Zoom Stock Forecast 2025: Double in Five Years

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NYSE: ZM) may have been the most buyable stock of the year when the pandemic started. Between January and October 2020, Zoom stock soared from $66 to $559, a gain of 746%.

Somehow, the market thought this was only temporary. Since the rise, Zoom has lost about 52%, now trading around $276.

Well, the market could not be more wrong.

Really, video communication only showed us a fraction of its potential that year. People tapped into it long after lockdowns peaked. And they will continue to do so.

That's fueling our Zoom stock forecast for 2025 and beyond.

Why Zoom Stock Is Not Done Yet

COVID-19 or not, telework was already set to become more commonplace. But the virus did help accelerate our path there.

Today, one in four Americans works from home, according to a report from Upwork. The report also shows an 87% increase in remote work from pre-pandemic levels.

Many employees have even reported that they would quit their jobs if forced to come into the office.

Clearly, we see strong demand for remote work driving tech stocks. And companies are bending over backwards to meet that demand. You even have Facebook testing virtual reality (VR) meetings with their employees. Zoom is also set to come out with a VR conferencing feature in 2022.

That's all to say, if demand for video conferencing truly ever slows down (it probably won't), it will not be the end of remote work.

The real question is, will it ever be the end of Zoom? Or does Zoom control the remote conference market? Is it capable of entering other markets?

We'll start with an overview of the company to understand why it will continue to dominate.

What Is Zoom?

Zoom was founded in 2011 by ex-Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) engineer Eric Yuan. Today, it's based in San Jose, Calif., having grown extremely fast since the start.

The goal was always to provide video and other chat services via cloud, for business and education purposes.

In 2017, the company achieved "unicorn" status - a more than $1 billion valuation. An IPO followed in 2019, and it became one of the top 100 most-valuable companies on the NASDAQ.

Its introduction to the public markets could not have been more timely. It was right ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, when a dire need for Zoom software would emerge.

The software received a fair bit of criticism for security and privacy reasons - for instance, at one point, strangers were dropping in on calls without warning. Despite this, it remains the go-to for video conferencing.

After the 2020 COVID-19 spike, however, Zoom stock began to fall. Here's why this was not justifiable...

Why Is Zoom Stock Falling?

Let's get one thing clear first.

Zoom shares have consistently been plummeting since the big 2020 gain. On a graph, that might look like a disaster. But if you bought in early 2020, you're still looking at more than double your money.

The market thought vaccine distribution would take the stock down. So, naturally, the market dragged the stock down.

With new variants on the horizon and all, that does not spell the end of the pandemic or the end of Zoom. But even if the pandemic completely disappeared, this company would have a lot of juice behind it still.

That's because video conferencing demand is not as low as many would imagine, even without COVID-19. According to GM Insights, the Video Conferencing Market size is set to exceed $50 billion by 2026. It's been measured at $6.28 billion in 2021.

That's 696% growth. And what name pops in your head when you first think of video conferencing, other than FaceTime?

Zoom Video Communications, of course. There is simply no other candidate around to challenge Zoom for a piece of that pie, so Zoom will continue to be a total monster in the industry.

For even more proof of that this stock's slide is not backed by logic, look no further than the latest earnings report...

They're Ignoring Zoom's Latest Successes

Despite any market disappointment with Zoom stock, and despite many businesses reopening, Zoom produced a stellar earnings report for the quarter ended July 2021.

Revenue increased 53% year over year. Net income increased 70% year over year.

Earnings per share beat expectations at $1.16, and that was on revenue of $991.2 million.

Analysts give Zoom stock a 12-month target of $425, which is nearly double what the stock trades for now. And that's not even mentioning where it could go by 2025 yet.

We were only privileged to see the modest beginnings of Zoom in 2020. Really, the company wants to innovate even further.

It just unveiled plans to meet new digital needs in today's fast-evolving work environment.

Among the innovations is a more intricate event conferencing format and others.

One new feature, the Zoom Whiteboard, presents a digital canvas that will allow people to collaborate visually, designed to be as close to the in-person experience as possible.

But it gets more fun...

Zoom wants to tap into the virtual reality market, too. It's teaming up with Horizon Workrooms, which will offer VR interface between workers and enable them to access the Zoom Whiteboard therein.

"Virtual Workrooms" are coming in 2022. While the early examples of these VR rooms come across gimmicky, don't underestimate the appeal if tech companies can iron out the kinks.

Lastly, Zoom is adding a "Hot Desk" feature, which will allow employees to reserve desks and spaces in the office using an interactive map. This will target the hybrid workforces, those working both from home and occasionally from the office.

Now, with all of these new developments, here's the outlook for 2025.

Zoom Stock Forecast for 2025

If Zoom continues at its current pace, it could easily double from where it is today. The video conferencing market is incredibly fertile ground for innovation, and they are beginning to sow the seeds.

A company that proved itself so adaptable during the pandemic will do likewise without one, adapting to communication habits and standards as they evolve.

The stock posted 325% sales growth for 2021, amid the vaccine rollout and everything. It can survive and thrive without the pandemic.

Zoom still has plenty of market demand to cover in the United States, Europe, and Asia. So, Zoom stock price predictions like the $525 prediction from Millennial Money don't seem unrealistic at all.

Consider the current stock price of $276 a buy on dips. The dip won't last long.

We're approaching yet another "COVID-19 winter." And Money Morning's Andrew Keene says he expects the market to "fall in love with ZM all over again."

One Stock to Buy Instead of Zoom