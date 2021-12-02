2022 Crypto Price Predictions

2021 was a banner year for cryptocurrency - we saw Bitcoin hit $35,000 for the first time, then $40,000... $50,000... $60,000, almost $70,000. Similar story with Ethereum; it started 2021 at $775, and it's rocketed more than 510% since.

And of course, double-digit crypto volatility made headlines, too. But that doesn't change the fact that crypto minted countless new millionaires over the past 11 months.

Even if it didn't make you a millionaire, it's certainly boosted bottom lines around the world. Some of my "Crypto & Coffee" viewers and I, just for fun, started a crypto "fund" with extremely small stakes, and we ended up making 615% on our BTC position, 555% on XRP, and more than 2,533% on ADA.

So 2021 was an action- and profit-packed year to say the least, but if you think 2022 can't possibly be as exciting and lucrative as 2021 was... think again.

In fact, in a lot of ways, I think the year ahead could be even bigger than the last. If it isn't already, crypto has to be on your radar for 2022.

Right here in this video, I'm going to give you my 2022 price predictions for Bitcoin and Ethereum, of course, but also Cardano, Polkadot, Cosmos, and a lot more. Let's have some fun with it...

Those are the big coin price predictions - now I've got some crypto performance predictions of a different kind: We've got two tiny tokens locked and loaded right now. They're based on a technology that could straight-up burn Bitcoin and Ethereum to the ground; each of them has the potential to do 10X better than Bitcoin over the coming year

