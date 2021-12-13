Carnival Stock Down Amidst Travel Industry Uncertainty

Carnival Corp (CCL) ends Monday at $18.34, down 4.88%, after inching up to $19.27 last Friday. Carnival stock is down 10.01% YTD. Current investors however are betting on the company's strong fundamentals and growth potential when the pandemic ends and the global cruise industry is no longer threatened.

While there's no doubt that CCL is a strong company, investors should also keep their eye on competitors Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL).

What is Carnival Cruise Line (CCL)?

Carnival Corp (CCL), aka Carnival Cruise Line, is a leisure travel company and is one of the world's largest cruise operators. The company operates in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia with an impressive portfolio of cruise lines and port destinations.

Why are investors interested in Carnival Cruise Line (CCL)?

Carnival Cruise Line is a leader in the cruise industry. The company has a strong brand name and a loyal customer base. For those looking to invest in tourism and travel long-term, CCL is a stock many consider adding to their portfolio.

While there's still plenty of uncertainty globally due to the appearance and spread of the Omicron Covid variant, at least Caribbean cruises are seemingly back in business. Since the cruise restart, the eastern Caribbean port, St. Maarten, has had one of its busiest months in recent years with six ships docked. Could this be a promising sign for the industry? Time will tell.

Find more stocks

Looking for more stocks to buy? Explore the rest of Money Morning, sign up for our newsletter for our top stock picks, and catch Money Morning Live for the latest commentary and live trading ideas.