Ryder Stock Price Today: Slightly Down But Still Looking Good

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) stock price today is down 2.67% from yesterday's close of $82.99 per share. This is up 31.52% YTD.

What is Ryder Systems?

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company and are the hidden hero behind many of your favorite products. They manages critical fleet, transportation and supply chain functions for over 50,000 commercial customers. Ryder's business operations breaks down into three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Why are investors looking at Ryder stock?

With all eyes on supply chain uncertainty, Ryder's acquisition of Whiplash shows a proactive approach to logistics and transportation solutions.

Ryder System, Inc. announces their agreement to acquire Whiplash for $480 million.

Whiplash provides scalable e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for 250 brands.

This expansion will include new warehouse space in the planned Whiplash region.

Ryder's e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution is expected to be able to deliver to all of the U.S. within two days and 60% of the U.S. within one day.

Here's how Ryder describes the deal: "Ryder expects to integrate Whiplash’s facilities, operations, technology, and warehouse automation and robotics into its e-commerce fulfillment solution within the supply chain solutions business unit. Additionally, Ryder plans to retain Whiplash’s executive team and workforce, with their proven operational expertise, to execute the growth and customer solutions in this segment."

