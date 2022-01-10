Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Crawls to a Stop After Rally

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock closed today at $221.64, down 1.14% from yesterday's close of $224.19 per share. This is a growth of 6.41% over the past 5 days and 10.31% in the past month.

What Is Caterpillar?

Caterpillar (CAT) is a worldwide leader in the production of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines, and locomotives. Their products are known for their quality and durability, making them the primary choice for any industrial application in construction, resource, energy and transportation industries.

Why Are Investors Interested in Caterpillar (CAT) Stock?

Caterpillar (CAT) is a leader in construction equipment in the industrial sector. With the signing of the Infrastructure Bill (IIJA), Caterpillar is well-positioned for a demand increase as the government looks to invest in critical sub sectors of infrastructure. Caterpillar is also a great dividend stock.

Caterpillar Is Only the Beginning

