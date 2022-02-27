This Volatility-Proof Crypto Portfolio Will Make You Rich (and Help You Sleep Better)

A lot of people getting into crypto investing follow one simple rule: "Buy Bitcoin, or buy Bitcoin and some Ethereum."

As we know by now, that's not the way to go - and the people who've done that probably aren't happy after this past week. Bitcoin was down around 17% for the year as of Friday, which included a huge tumble down to about $34,600 in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ether was down around 27% for the same time period.

Of course, big swings in this market aren't really unusual. Experienced investors know that, and experts are still holding fast to a projected rally for the two "marquee" coins.

Here's the thing... Building a crypto portfolio that will actually make you rich and help you sleep better at night requires balance. Investors need balance across the different kinds of tokens.

This will protect you from the market's violent ups and downs - that's where the "sleep better" part comes in.

I'm going to show you in a second exactly how to set up a world-class, market-beating crypto portfolio, perfectly balanced to smooth out the kinds of volatile swings we've been getting lately. It's all about one simple formula...

Nick Black's Crypto Portfolio Starter Kit

In case you missed it, the breakdown of my crypto portfolio starter kit is below:

Those protocols/layer 1 assets are going to be your biggest moneymakers. That's why I recommend them as the biggest part of your investing portfolio.

To recap, my top six protocol layer picks are:

Cardano (ADA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Ethereum (ETH)

Cosmos (ATOM)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Algorand (ALGO)

Some of these coins are part of the "other" crypto market - a class of tokens that we've been calling "microcurrencies," in part because you can usually get them for pennies on the dollar compared to Bitcoin.

These cryptos have outperformed BTC by as much as 5,567X in the same time period, and experts are saying that as much as $10 trillion in new wealth could soon be up for grabs for those who get in now.

You can get the full story here...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.