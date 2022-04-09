Slash Your Risk with This Unique “Smart Money” Investment Strategy

Western sanctions against Russia have already had a drastic impact on energy and gasoline. Now some of the Western allies are targeting Russia's energy sector with new, even tougher sanctions in light of probable Kremlin war crimes in Ukraine.

In his annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said, "Along with the unpredictability of war itself and the uncertainty surrounding global commodity supply chains," these additional sanctions make "for a potentially explosive situation."

Not only that, with increasing interest rates and record-high inflation, there is a long list of things causing tremendous volatility throughout public markets.

And these factors won't slow down anytime soon. In fact, Dimon went on to say, "Our bank is prepared for drastically higher rates and more volatile markets."

This uncertainty has had sweeping effects on investment strategies. The notion of "risk-free assets" has been upended. Finding the right stocks to buy has become much trickier (it's essential to have the right research), and bonds are almost totally out of the question.

But there's still plenty of opportunity out there - here's what we mean...

These Returns Can Be Bigger (and Safer) Than Many Stocks

Volatile public markets have been rough on unprepared investors, but savvier folks have been paying increased attention to a different avenue: private investment.

Investors are turning to this strategy seeking not only higher returns, but also risk containment.

As top economist Mohamed El-Erian wrote in a recent Bloomberg op-ed, "Private markets offer the potential for flexibility that is needed in this more uncertain world."

Plus, with the cost of borrowing continuing to increase, companies increasingly find that selling equity is not just a viable means of generating cash, but a preferable one.

What this means for angel investors is an influx of exciting new investment opportunities that might have never been available under normal conditions.

Thankfully, you're in the right place to capitalize on this shift, and we can show you how...

Here's How to Find the Best Startup Opportunities

The key is being able to discern between quality investment opportunities and ones destined to fail.

Well, at Angels & Entrepreneurs, that's precisely our mission. Our team of experts scours the crowdfunding offerings to provide you with the absolute best deal flow the Reg CF world has to offer.

We run extensive background checks on the teams behind these startups, scrutinize the financials and business plans, and carefully review competitive landscapes to determine future viability.

The end result is a long list of emerging companies you can feel confident investing in.

Of course, this is not a risk-free game - the vast majority of startups fail. But what you have at your disposal is a secret weapon that gives you a leg up on other investors and helps sway the odds of success further in your favor.

And with angel investing gurus like Daymond John, Buck Jordan, and Neil Patel providing insights and hand-picked investments, you can rest assured you're not operating in an echo chamber.

In fact, one of those gurus recently sat down with an up-and-coming fintech startup he feels has a chance to be the next big thing in a $5.5 trillion industry...

And if he is considering an investment, chances are you should be too.

But before putting his chips into the pool, you better believe he has some questions to ask first...

This is a rare chance to see how one of the most successful angel investors in the world operates - and potentially join him as a stakeholder in this startup's growth.

You're not going to want to miss this.

