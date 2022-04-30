Why SingularityNET (AGIX) Belongs in Every Crypto Portfolio

Artificial intelligence (AI) tends to get a bad rap – Hollywood has painted terrifying pictures of a future with AI (remember the Terminator?) while mainstream media outlets have us worried that AI will soon replace us.

Ultimately, AI will change the very nature of labor. According to PwC, advances in AI will affect nearly one-third of all jobs and 44% of all workers by the mid-2030s – but the wider economic gains will be huge. PwC expects AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030.

What investors need to recognize (and quickly) is that AI will soon begin to consume whole industries – and that the best way to get ahead and maximize your profits is by investing in the right AI cryptocurrencies today.

Companies at the forefront of a disruptive technology tend to deliver extremely lucrative returns. Just ask anyone who invested in Amazon.com Inc. in the early 2000s.

Well, cryptocurrency is one of today’s disruptive technologies. It’s still in its infancy now, but over the next decade, it will completely remake the world of finance.

Similarly, AI is also an evolving, disruptive technology that’s already changed how we shop and interact with personal technology. Scientists used AI models to analyze datasets for the COVID-19 vaccines in 2020, allowing them to bring vaccines to market in record time. And you’ll find AI at the heart of many in-the-pipeline innovations like self-driving cars.

But when you combine AI with crypto and blockchain technology, that’s where you’ll find the sweetest opportunities. The potential here is so great that Nick Black thinks the top AI cryptos could see gains of as much as 100X from where they started in 2021.

Today, we’re going to introduce you to the number-one AI crypto that every investor needs to have their eye on and show you how you can invest in it today…

About SingularityNET (AGIX)

That top AI crypto you need to be watching is SingularityNET (AGIX).

SingularityNET uses blockchain tech to allow interoperability between different types of artificial intelligence so they can “cooperate and coordinate at scale.”

Don’t worry if that just sounded like a bunch of gibberish.

To get a better understanding of what SingularityNET is and can accomplish, check out NuNet (NTX).

NuNet is a project designed to harness the mostly wasted computing power of our high-tech devices.

That would include not just PCs but smartphones, gaming systems, and even smart appliances. It seeks to use AI to manage a vast global network of computing devices, making it possible to share and monetize titanic amounts of computing power and data.

Then, there’s Rejuve – a life extension project from the SingularityNET Foundation. The plan is to reward people with crypto tokens in exchange for answering surveys about their health and lifestyle. The data is not linked to the participants but is pooled together on the blockchain for artificial intelligence to analyze. Over time, the project founders expect to find ways to extend the human life span.

Pretty impressive, right?

SingularityNET is one of our favorite AI crypto picks – but it isn’t offered on commonly used exchanges like Coinbase.

With that said, AGIX is not particularly difficult to obtain. You just need to follow a few simple steps, which we’ll walk you through below.

How to Buy AGIX: A Step-by-Step Guide

Before we start, here’s what you’ll need. This process will go more smoothly if you have these accounts set up ahead of time:

A Coinbase account (we’ll be using Coinbase Pro ; if you have a Coinbase account, you automatically have a Coinbase Pro account as well)

; if you have a Coinbase account, you automatically have a Coinbase Pro account as well) An account at the KuCoin exchange

A MetaMask wallet

MetaMask is simply a browser-based crypto wallet that is installed as an extension. It works best with a Chrome browser.

OK, let’s get started!

Step 1: Buy Tether, Bitcoin, or Ethereum on Coinbase Pro

To buy your AGIX on KuCoin, you’ll need to use one of the AGIX trading pairs, which include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the Tether stablecoin (USDT).

I will point out that I am wary of USDT because of long-debated concerns over whether it is sufficiently backed with U.S. dollars or USD equivalents. But buying USDT for a brief trade is fine since you’ll only own it for a short time.

In this guide, we’ll be using USDT.

What you need to do first is go into your Coinbase Pro account and buy the amount of USDT you’ll need to buy the amount of SingularityNET you want.

We’re using Coinbase Pro as opposed to a standard Coinbase account because the fees are significantly lower.

If you buy the USDT with U.S. dollars you’ve just transferred from your bank’s checking account, you won’t be able to move the USDT out of your Coinbase Pro account for six days.

Step 2: Move Your Trading Crypto to KuCoin

Now you need to transfer the crypto you just bought to your KuCoin account. Open a new window or browser tab so you can keep Coinbase Pro open and accessible.

Then log in to your KuCoin account.

Go to the “Assets” page (the link is on the top right) and click on the “Deposit” button. Once there, click on the ticker symbol of the crypto you bought on Coinbase Pro.

Make sure you click on the correct crypto!

Sending crypto to a wrong address will result in the irretrievable loss of that crypto. Coinbase Pro should prevent you from sending crypto to a wrong address, but it is something to always bear in mind. That will bring up the box shown here.

This is how you obtain your deposit address. Since crypto addresses are long, random number/letter combinations, it’s best to just copy it. Clicking on the copy icon will put the deposit address on your computer’s clipboard.

Also, make sure it says “Main Account,” although it should default to that. If using USDT, check that ERC20 is highlighted in blue. Coinbase Pro uses the Ethereum-based standard ERC20 to send Tether.

Now go back to the Coinbase Pro window. From your portfolio screen, click on the crypto you bought. You’ll see the amount you own on the left. On the right are the “Deposit” and “Withdraw” buttons. Click on “Withdraw.” That will bring up a pop-up screen with a list of cryptocurrencies. The crypto you bought should appear near the top. Just click on it.

The next screen is an option to either transfer your crypto to your regular Coinbase address or to send it to an outside address. Click on “Crypto Address.”

That will bring up the screen shown here.

Paste the address on your clipboard into the “To” section. If you’re sending all of this crypto to KuCoin, just click “Max” in the “Amount” section. Otherwise, type in the amount you want to send.

A network fee will appear, reducing the total that will land in your KuCoin account. This is not a Coinbase Pro fee; it reflects the cost of sending crypto over the network. The fee may be higher than you expect, particularly with USDT, because it uses the Ethereum network. The fees vary but tend to be high because Ethereum is the foundation for much of the crypto economy (ERC20 tokens, decentralized finance, NFTs).

Now sit back and wait for your crypto to appear in your KuCoin account. The process may take a few minutes; do not be alarmed if the coins do not appear right away. You’ll get an alert when it shows up.

Step 3: Transfer the Crypto to Your Trading Account

KuCoin segregates your assets into different types of accounts.

To buy AGIX, you need to transfer your crypto to the Trading Account. Move your mouse cursor to the “Assets” link at the top right area of the KuCoin web page. From the drop-down menu, select “Main Account.”

You should see your crypto at or near the top of the list. You’ll also see a set of green links on the right to “Deposit,” “Withdraw,” or “Transfer.”

Click on “Transfer.”

That brings up the pop-up box where you will execute the transfer. The direction at the top should default to moving the crypto to the Trading Account.

If you click on the number next to the available amount, it will put that figure in the box below. Or you can manually type in the amount you want to transfer.

When you’re ready, click the green “Confirm” button.

The crypto will immediately disappear from the Main Account. If you click on the Assets link again to access the page with all the accounts, you’ll see your crypto has moved to the Trading Account. Now you can go buy some SingularityNET!

Step 4: Buy Your SingularityNET

Now you need to navigate to the KuCoin’s trading area. Move your mouse over the word “Trade” at the top of the page. A menu should pop up.

Move the mouse cursor down and click on “Spot Trading.” You’ll go to the trading screen.

To get the trading pair you want, click on the tiny triangle at the top of the screen next to the two crypto tickers that describe the trading pair. That brings up a box with a search bar at the top. Type AGIX into the search bar. AGIX trading pair options for USDT, ETH, and BTC will appear. Choose the one that matches the crypto you bought.

Now input the six-digit trading password you created when you set up your KuCoin account. The box for that is located in the lower right part of the screen. After you put in your trading password, that area will change to the spot trading options you will use to buy your AGIX.

If you want to buy immediately, you can use a market order. Just click on the “Market” link to bring up this option.

Since you’re buying, you only need to concern yourself with the left side of the box. If you click on 100%, it will fill in the full amount of the USDT, BTC, or ETH you have in your Trading Account. If you don’t want to use all of it, you can choose another percentage or type in the amount you want to spend.

Clicking the green “Buy AGIX” will execute the order immediately at the current market price, and you will own some SingularityNET.

But if you think you can get in at a lower price, you can use a Limit Order. Click on the “Limit” link to bring up that option.

With a Limit Order, you choose the price you’re willing to pay. Then you select how much AGIX you want to buy at that price, or click on 100% to commit all of the USDT, BTC, or ETH in your Trading Account.

The trade will execute when AGIX hits your target price. Depending on how aggressive you are in setting the target price, you may have to wait a while – hours, days, or even weeks – before the trade executes. So if you’re eager to get your hands on that AGIX, keep that in mind.

Once you have obtained your SingularityNET, you can move on to Step 5.

Step 5: Prepare Your MetaMask Wallet

As noted earlier, SingularityNET is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. MetaMask is a wallet where you can store any ERC-20 token and keep control of your private keys. As such, it has a single Ethereum address. The issue is that AGIX tokens sent to your MetaMask wallet will not be visible until AGIX has been added to the wallet.

To be clear, if you don’t add AGIX to your MetaMask wallet before you send the AGIX tokens, they will not be lost. They’ll be in your wallet; you just won’t be able to see them.

Open your MetaMask wallet. Near the bottom of the page, you should see a question, “Don’t see your token?” Click on the link “import tokens” below the question. A box will appear that allows you to search for a token.

Type in AGIX, and you will see SingularityNET appear at the top of a list. Click on it to select it, then click the blue “Next” button at the bottom.

That will bring up another box that asks if you would like to import these tokens (SingularityNET will be shown). Click on the blue “Import Tokens” button at the bottom, and you will go to a page that shows how much AGIX you have in MetaMask and any activity. It should show zero.

Now your MetaMask wallet is ready to receive your AGIX tokens.

Step 6: Move Your SingularityNET to Your MetaMask Wallet

Since your AGIX is still in your KuCoin Trading Account, you need to transfer it to your Main Account so you can move it to MetaMask.

This is basically the reverse of what you did earlier. Hover your mouse over the “Assets” link on the top left, but this time select “Trading Account” from the drop-down menu.

Your SingularityNET should appear at or near the top. Click on “Transfer” from the set of green links on the right. You’ll see the same Transfer box as before, but now the crypto you’re moving is AGIX. Click on the number next to “Available amount” to fill in the box below, then click the green “Confirm” button.

Once again, go back to the Assets menu. Choose “Main Account.” You’ll see your AGIX there, at or near the top. This time you want to click on “Withdraw” from the green links on the right.

Go back to MetaMask to get your deposit address. The easiest way is to click on the copy icon under the name of your MetaMask wallet on the main page. That will put the address on your PC’s clipboard.

Now go to the KuCoin withdraw page and past the MetaMask address in the “Wallet Address” box. Then select the Network by clicking on the pop-up menu. It should say ERC20.

For the AGIX amount, you can click on the Max amount to populate the box or type it in manually.

The blue “Confirm” button at the bottom shows how much AGIX you are sending to MetaMask.

Note in my sample image that the amount is substantially less (140 AGIX units) than the amount of AGIX shown in the KuCoin account. That’s KuCoin’s withdrawal fee, and yes, it’s ghastly. Part of why it is so high is that it includes the fee for using the Ethereum network. Unfortunately, there’s no avoiding it.

After you’ve finished weeping over the high fees, click the Confirm button. Congratulations! You just sent your AGIX to your MetaMask wallet!

AGIX should appear in MetaMask within a couple of minutes.

