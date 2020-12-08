Angel Investing 101 – Complete Guide

You might have heard the term "angel investing," wondered what it means, and asked yourself if becoming an angel investor is right for you.

Angel investors are individuals who invest in small businesses to help them start-up or expand. By investing in the company early on for an equity stake in the business, angel investing offers the possibility of yielding a fairly high return.

Small businesses look for angel investors if they're unable to raise startup money on their own or through personal resources, or if their business is too small to appeal to venture capitalists.

If angel investing piques your interest, then this guide is for you. Our experts breakdown why to consider angel investing, including the possible benefits and risks as well as how to get started. This easy-to-follow angel investing guide will help answer all of your questions.

Key Benefits to Angel Investing

There are many reasons why individuals decide to become angel investors. Here are a few key benefits this type of startup investing offers.

Angel investing can:

Expand your investment portfolio

Potentially yield high returns

Provide seed capital to new business ventures

Potentially offer the opportunity to influence the company in which you're investing

Broaden your investment network

But, how do you become an angel investor and get these benefits? To help you get started, our comprehensive Angel Investing 101 Guide will walk you through the fundamentals of angel investing.

$81.5 Million Raised by companies with crowdfunding in the first two quarters of 2020. Q2 was up 44.7% from Q1 according to StartEngine. <$250K 70% of seed round investments in 2019 were less than $250K according to Angel Capital Association. You don’t have to be a millionaire! 27% Of Angel investments in 2019 went to the HealthTech and Biotech industries. Other top industries include SaaS (8%) and E-Commerce (7%).

Angel Investing Frequently Asked Questions

Many new and seasoned investors often have questions about the specifics of angel investing. We’ve provided some answers to the most commonly asked questions below:

1. How Much Do Angel Investors Invest?

The amount of an investment varies from angel to angel, but… The amount of an investment varies from angel to angel, but the median funding amount is about $25,000 per company. Of course, many angel investors maintain diverse portfolios by investing in multiple companies at the same time, making the total amount they’re investing much higher. There are also opportunities to be a micro-angel investor for as little as $50.

2. Is Angel Investing Risky?

As with all investments, Angel investing includes risk… As with all investments, Angel investing includes risk. Understanding which businesses and firms to invest in can help you make angel investing profitable. Many successful angels maintain those diverse portfolios by investing in more than ten firms at one time, with the idea that one or two will yield high returns. In fact, the American Angel study found that 11% of angel investor portfolios produced a high yield on returns.

3. How Many Angel Investors are in the United States?

The number of angel investors in the United States… The number of angel investors in the United States grows continuously. The Angel Capital Association last estimated that there were about 300,000 angel investors in the United States.

4. Can Anyone Become an Angel Investor?

For the most part… For the most part, yes. In order to become an accredited angel investor, you must first be an accredited investor with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). The SEC has certain income and net worth requirements you must meet to qualify as an accredited investor. You can also become a micro angel investor without accreditation. Micro investors invest small increments, or amounts, of money in a business.

