Updated 24/7 by Money Morning's top crypto experts, this is your best source for the latest crypto news worth listening to – the buys, sells, IPOs, regulations, and tweets moving the crypto market, and how you can make money on those moves.

Why I'm Not Worried About the Crypto Crash

From Tom Gentile – May 20, 2021

Bitcoin has dropped into the $30,000s, and Ethereum has fallen almost 50%. What's the story?

There are a few factors working together here. One – Elon Musk. He's made some conflicting statements that appear, at first glance, to be bearish on Bitcoin in particular.

Two, China. There's news that the Chinese government wants to block cryptocurrencies – and is making moves to do so. But that's not the full story. Truth is, China's been anti-crypto for years. These curbs for investing are nothing new.

The real cause for the crypto turmoil: overleverage.

There are coin-trading platforms all around the world that allow traders to leverage as much as 125:1. And because they could, people took crypto positions that were frighteningly bigger than their accounts.

Now – well, I'll be surprised if we see these traders in the crypto market again. They've been zeroed out.

If you're not one of those traders, you don't have anything to worry about. This wipes out money that shouldn't have been here to begin with. And now, cryptocurrencies are already rebounding.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tom Gentile and Chris Johnson dissect the crypto "crash" and what's next on their Profit Strategies podcast on May 21, 2021.

Crypto Will Be Boosted by Bank Acceptance

From Tom Gentile – May 19, 2021

Today's crypto news comes from the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which is now using Ripple (XRP). It's using it for a remittance corridor with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A "remittance corridor" is the sum of remittances sent between two specific countries. Which means XRP is now at the center of Egypt's $24 billion remittance market.

The NBE's goal for using the coin is to achieve "cheaper, quicker, and more reliable" payments. However, the bank has not made it clear whether it will use XRP itself to move liquidity, but it didn't deny it, either.

For now, it's only publicly admitted to using the technology that powers XRP. But this move shows that it is updating its financial infrastructure with superior blockchain technology.

Naturally, other banks will see the cost-efficient power of microcurrencies and begin making the transition as well. As banks begin using microcurrency technology for their daily operations, we continue to see even more banks offering digital asset services.

Bank of America's Blockchain Move Is Huge for Crypto and the S&P 500 Financials (XLF)

From Tom Gentile – May 18, 2021

Looking for proof that digital assets are here to stay? Just watch how fast businesses in the financial sector are turning to the blockchain. That's great for the financial sector, and even better for the microcurrency "altcoins" we look at all the time.

It's easy to see why this is happening – there are many lucrative blockchain applications, and it can be faster, cheaper, and easier to use than most current mainstream systems.

Bank of America is waking up to that now. It's partnered up with Paxos Settlement Service, a blockchain platform that can achieve same-day stock trade settlements that might otherwise take days. Paxos works with financial sector juggernauts like Credit Suisse and Nomura, whose wealth-management businesses alone have a combined $2.1 trillion in assets under management. Bank of America has around $1 trillion in assets, and now that it's partnered with Paxos, you're talking more than $3 trillion from these three banks using the blockchain.

We've already seen with PayPal, Square, and some others that crypto is a massive profit catalyst for crypto adopters, and I don't expect the financial sector will be any different; the more financials adopt the blockchain, the more profits for our microcurrency picks – and, now, the bigger the gains for financial stocks.