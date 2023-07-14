Elon Musk's xAI is Another Billion-Dollar Twitter Blunder in the Making

Elon Musk is no stranger to the limelight, and his new artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI is no exception.

Don't get me wrong, Elon is sharp as a tack, an intellectual powerhouse, and an engineering whiz. But does he understand finance? No, because if he did, he wouldn't have spent $40 billion on Twitter. That's why I'm exceptionally cynical about his foray into AI.

Especially with a mission to "understand the future of the universe." Quite the lofty goal for a guy who can barely run an app.

Then again, this is Elon we're talking about, the guy who wants to colonize Mars.

But here's where things get interesting (because his real company isn't): xAI's debut comes hot on the heels of his calling for a complete pause on AI development to avoid, and I quote, "civilization destruction."

Seems a bit contradictory considering his new company's sole purpose is to...develop AI. It makes you wonder if all that virtue signaling was just a smokescreen. Was Musk feeling left behind in the AI race? Was he worried about losing ground to OpenAI, a company he built, then abandoned? We may never know.

What we do know is that Elon's announcement had a noticeable impact on AI-related cryptocurrencies like SingularityNET (AGIX) and Fetch.ai (FET), which both climbed more than 10% in the two days after.

It's clear that the market is paying attention to Musk's foray into the AI space, and more competition is a good thing. It drives innovation and pushes the boundaries of what's possible. But with Elon at the helm, I can't help but feel skeptical.

Yes, he's a force to be reckoned with. Yes, he's got the brain power and resources to make a splash in the over-eager AI market. But this is Elon Musk we're talking about-the man's bankrupted more companies than some people have had hot dinners. I don't expect xAI to be any different.

The bottom line is that Elon is determined to make his mark on AI, but whether he'll succeed or crash and burn is anyone's guess. He's got the brains, resources, and audacity to shake things up-but can he make a lasting impact? The jury's still out on that one.

And while Musk's ventures may be headline-grabbing, they almost definitely aren't the most promising. Other players in the AI field are making significant strides without fanfare. (Like this company, for example).

As we continue to navigate investing in this disruptive new tech, remember to look beyond the hype, make informed decisions, and don't invest your money in Elon Musk.

Stay liquid,

Nick Black

Chief Digital Asset Strategist, American Institute for Crypto Investors

