Nick Black's No. 1 AI Investment of 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) world is chock full of exciting investments right now, but if I had to pick only one, I know exactly what I'd choose.

I know what you're thinking: "Nick, there are so many AI projects out there; how can you possibly pick just one?"

Because, dear reader, the AI pick I'd like to highlight today isn't a single project but rather an entire AI ecosystem. Here's the catch, though; it's not a stock; it's a cryptocurrency.

Hear me out...

AI requires large and diverse datasets to train and improve its algorithms, and blockchain offers a secure and transparent way to incentivize sharing that data. For investors, cryptocurrency provides a viable investment in AI through its role in enabling decentralized data ecosystems and facilitating AI-powered applications.

That being said, if I had to pick just one place to invest my money in AI, I'd pick this cryptocurrency...

What is SingularityNET (AGIX)?

SingularityNET is a decentralized AI marketplace that allows anyone to create, share, and monetize AI services at scale. It's the world's first decentralized AI network, and its mission is to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) for a beneficial technological Singularity. In simpler terms, SingularityNET is all about making AI accessible, beneficial, and controlled by the many, not the few.

The Utility of AGIX

The AGIX token is the utility token SingularityNET uses throughout the platform for transaction management and decentralized community governance. It's the lifeblood of the SingularityNET ecosystem, facilitating global access to AI services and enabling autonomous AI interactions.

AGIX token holders participate in increasing levels of governance decision-making within the SingularityNET organization. This means that as an AGIX token holder, you have a say in the direction of the platform. This level of community involvement is a game-changer, folks. It's a far cry from the centralized AI development in big tech companies, where decisions are made behind closed doors.

Furthermore, the AGIX token works across multiple chains like Cardano and Ethereum. This multi-chain functionality is a big deal. It means that AGIX isn't tied to the fate of a single blockchain, making it more resilient and adaptable.

How AGIX Could Achieve Widescale Adoption

There are three things every cryptocurrency needs to be profitable: use, utility, and potential for widespread adoption. AGIX can achieve the last prong in three ways:

Firstly, SingularityNET is not just a concept; it's a functioning platform with real-world applications. It already hosts an ever-growing library of AI algorithms created by a community of service providers. These algorithms can be integrated into applications, providing practical, real-world value.

Secondly, SingularityNET is working on some groundbreaking projects. One is SophiaVerse (SOPH), gamified virtual environment where users can interact with AI to improve its development. This is the kind of innovative work that could push AGIX into the mainstream.

Lastly, SingularityNET has a strong team led by Dr. Ben Goertzel, a seasoned scientist and a leading figure in the AI world. This team has the expertise and vision to drive SingularityNET forward. Click to …